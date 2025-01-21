Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Report: Lions O-line coach gets 2nd interview for Seahawks OC job

Jan 21, 2025, 9:06 AM

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator OC search Hank Fraley 2021 Detroit Lions...

Detroit Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley during a 2021 preseason game. (Leon Halip/Getty Images)

(Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

Detroit Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley is scheduled to meet in-person Monday for a second interview with the Seattle Seahawks for their offensive coordinator position, according to a report on social media from ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

Barnwell: The path the Seahawks should take with Geno Smith

Fraley is the third known candidate to receive a second interview for the Seahawks’ OC job. New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Minnesota Vikings assistant offensive coordinator/assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski were both slated for in-person second interviews this past Friday, according to reports.

Fraley became available for a second interview after the top-seeded Lions suffered an upset loss to the Washington Commanders in the NFC divisional round of the playoffs on Saturday night. Fraley’s first interview with the Seahawks was reportedly on Jan. 10, while Detroit was on a first-round bye as the NFC’s top seed.

Fraley, 47, has been on the Lions’ coaching staff for the past seven seasons, including the past five as the team’s offensive line coach. This year, his offensive line paved the way for one of the NFL’s best rushing attacks. The Lions finished the regular season ranked sixth in rushing yards per game (146.4), sixth in yards per carry (4.7) and third in Pro Football Focus’ run block grading.

During his time in Detroit, Fraley has helped develop four-time Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow and three-time Pro Bowl right tackle Penei Sewell. As a player, Fraley started 123 games at center and guard over a 10-year NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles (2001-05), Cleveland Browns (2006-09) and St. Louis Rams (2010).

The Seahawks’ OC position opened after they moved on from Ryan Grubb following his one up-and-down season in the role.

