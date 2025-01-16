The Seattle Seahawks will conduct a second in-person interview with New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak on Friday for their open OC position, according to a social media post from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

What we learned about Seahawks OC candidate Klint Kubiak

“Feeling like Klint Kubiak is in the driver’s seat for the #Seahawks OC job right now,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo posted on social media shortly afterward.

Kubiak, 37, just completed his first season as the Saints’ offensive coordinator. Prior to that, he was the San Francisco 49ers’ passing game coordinator in 2023, the Denver Broncos’ passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach in 2022, the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive coordinator in 2021 and the Vikings’ quarterbacks coach in 2019 and 2020. He also was a Denver Broncos offensive assistant from 2016 through 2018.

Kubiak is the son of former Broncos and Houston Texans head coach Gary Kubiak and the brother of current 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak.

Kubiak is one of four known candidates who have emerged to replace former Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb, who was let go after one season at the helm. The other reported candidates are Detroit Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley, Chicago Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown and Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach and assistant offensive coordinator Grant Udinski.

