Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Report: Seahawks to hold 2nd interview with Klint Kubiak for OC job

Jan 16, 2025, 9:16 AM | Updated: 9:17 am

New Orleans Saints Klint Kubiak Derek Carr 2024...

New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak talks with quarterback Derek Carr during 2024 OTAs. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

(Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks will conduct a second in-person interview with New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak on Friday for their open OC position, according to a social media post from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

What we learned about Seahawks OC candidate Klint Kubiak

“Feeling like Klint Kubiak is in the driver’s seat for the #Seahawks OC job right now,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo posted on social media shortly afterward.

Kubiak, 37, just completed his first season as the Saints’ offensive coordinator. Prior to that, he was the San Francisco 49ers’ passing game coordinator in 2023, the Denver Broncos’ passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach in 2022, the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive coordinator in 2021 and the Vikings’ quarterbacks coach in 2019 and 2020. He also was a Denver Broncos offensive assistant from 2016 through 2018.

Kubiak is the son of former Broncos and Houston Texans head coach Gary Kubiak and the brother of current 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak.

Kubiak is one of four known candidates who have emerged to replace former Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb, who was let go after one season at the helm. The other reported candidates are Detroit Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley, Chicago Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown and Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach and assistant offensive coordinator Grant Udinski.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Daniel Jeremiah: What Seattle Seahawks should look for in next OC
• Seattle Seahawks OC Search: Insiders weigh in on each candidate
• Lefko: The path for Seattle Seahawks to win a Super Bowl within 3 seasons
• How far are Seahawks from becoming a true contender? An insider’s view
• Analyst: Why this is the year Seattle Seahawks invest in O-line

Seattle Seahawks

New Orleans Saints Klint Kubiak Derek Carr 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Report: Seahawks to hold 2nd interview with Klint Kubiak for OC job

The Seattle Seahawks are set to conduct a second in-person interview with New Orleans Saints OC Klint Kubiak on Friday, per a report.

2 minutes ago

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator OC search Hank Fraley 2021 Detroit Lions...

Zac Hereth

Daniel Jeremiah: What Seahawks should look for in next OC

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah on what he would look for in an OC. Plus, his insight on one of the Seattle Seahawks' known candidates.

1 hour ago

Seattle Seahawks...

Mike Lefko

Lefko: The path for Seahawks to win a Super Bowl within 3 seasons

Mike Lefko shares a three-step plan he believes can vault the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl title in the near future.

18 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks OC candidate Klint Kubiak...

Stacy Rost

What we learned about Seahawks OC candidate Klint Kubiak

New Orleans Saints play-by-play voice Mike Hoss shared his insight on one of the Seattle Seahawks' four known offensive coordinator targets.

22 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator search...

Zac Hereth

Report: Seahawks request interview with fourth OC candidate

The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly requested an interview with a 28-year-old Minnesota Vikings assistant coach.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks OC candidate Thomas Brown...

Zac Hereth

Seahawks OC Search: Insiders weigh in on each candidate

Media members who have covered the three Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator candidates share the inside scoop on each.

2 days ago

Report: Seahawks to hold 2nd interview with Klint Kubiak for OC job