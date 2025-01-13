The Seattle Seahawks are heading into another offseason with clear needs on their offensive line.

Why former Seattle Seahawks DB thinks team will move on from Geno and DK

This may finally be the year the team makes significant investments into the group, according to a Seahawks analyst and former member of the team.

During a conversation with Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob, former Seahawks defensive back Jordan Babineaux explained why he thinks the team will reinforce the group in the coming months.

In 15 drafts under general manager John Schneider, the Seahawks have selected just five offensive linemen in the first or second rounds. Only one of those selections (Charles Cross in the 2022 first round) was made since 2017. Seattle also hasn’t been active at the top of the market for offensive linemen in free agency during Schneider’s tenure. But Babineaux believes that will change this offseason due to head coach Mike Macdonald’s background.

“You got a head coach in Mike Macdonald who came from the Baltimore Ravens, where the trenches were a big highlight. It was the gold standard for their success,” said Babineaux, who correctly predicted the team would move on from quarterback Russell Wilson back in 2012. “They had success and are still having success – if you look at Baltimore – they’re having success because they’re winning at the offensive line, they’re winning at defensive line, and I think that’s where we’ll see, to me, I think we’ll see the biggest investment in protecting the quarterback, particularly if they decide to bring in a young quarterback versus acquiring a veteran quarterback that might be available.”

Will those investments come via free agency or the draft?

“I think it’ll be a combination of both given the fact that there aren’t many draft picks in this year’s draft and they need to address a few positions directly,” Babineaux said.

The biggest needs for the Seahawks’ offensive line come on the interior. Guard was a particularly rough spot for the team in 2024. Veteran left guard Laken Tomlinson was the most consistent of the group and finished 46 out of 77 guards in Pro Football Focus grading, but he will be a free agent. Anthony Bradford and Sataoa Laumea, who played the most snaps at right guard this season, ranked 73rd and 77th, respectively. Third-round pick Christian Haynes also remains in the mix on the interior.

Center is another spot Seattle could potentially look to upgrade at. Season-opening starter Connor Williams unexpectedly retired midseason, and 2023 fifth-round pick Olu Oluwatimi took over the starting role for the final eight games of the season. Oluwatimi finished 22nd out of 42 centers in PFF grading.

