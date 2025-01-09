The Seattle Seahawks have requested an interview with New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to fill the same role in Seattle, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Seattle Seahawks assistant leaves Seattle to rejoin Boise State coaching staff

The news comes after multiple reports earlier in the day that the franchise is scheduled to interview Detroit Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley and Chicago Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown for the position. The Seahawks let offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb go on Monday following his lone season with the team.

Folwer also reported that Kubiak could be in the mix for the Cleveland Browns’ open offensive coordinator position.

The 37-year-old Kubiak is an interesting candidate as a second-generation NFL coach who has experience calling plays in the league.

The son of former Houston Texans and Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak (who won Super Bowl 50 with Denver), Klint Kubiak began his coaching career as an assistant at Texas A&M before landing his first NFL job as the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive quality control coach in 2013. After two seasons with the Vikings, he spent one season as the wide receivers coach at Kansas before returning the NFL as an offensive assistant during his dad’s final year as Broncos head coach in 2016.

After three seasons in Denver, Kubiak returned to Minnesota for three seasons, serving as quarterbacks coach in 2019 and 2020 and offensive coordinator under head coach Mike Zimmer in 2021. He was named the Broncos’ passing game coordinator in 2022 and took over play-calling duties from then-head coach Nathaniel Hackett late in the season.

Kubiak joined offensive guru Kyle Shanahan’s staff with the San Francisco 49ers as their passing game coordinator in 2023 before landing his current role with the Saints.

New Orleans ranked 24th in scoring, 21st in total yards, 14th in rushing yards and 23rd in passing yards this past season.

Kubiak played safety at Colorado State from 2005-09.

Kubiak’s younger brother, Klay, was promoted to offensive coordinator of the 49ers on Wednesday.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Leonard Williams named NFC Defensive Player of the Month

• Rost: Seahawks have two paths they can go down at QB in 2025

• Four Seahawks who took the biggest leaps in 2024

• How should Seahawks approach RBs next season?

• ESPN’s Miller: Potential Seattle Seahawks draft targets at guard

Follow @ZacHereth