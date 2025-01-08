Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

ESPN’s Miller names potential draft targets at guard for Seahawks

Jan 8, 2025, 11:27 AM

Oregon Ducks Josh Conerly Jr. 2024...

Oregon left tackle Josh Conerly in action during a 2024 game. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

Heading into the offseason, the biggest and most obvious positions the Seattle Seahawks need to improve are the guard spots along the offensive line.

Salk: What will decide if Geno Smith returns with Seahawks in ’25

Veteran left guard Laken Tomlinson, who started all 17 games for the Seahawks this season, ranked 46th out of 77 guards in Pro Football Focus grading. Second-year right guard Anthony Bradford, who started the first 11 games before landing on injured reserve, ranked 73rd. And rookie right guard Sataoa Laumea, who started the final six games, ranked last at 77th.

The interior O-line struggles played a major role in Seattle’s inconsistent offense, leaving little room for the rushing attack to get untracked and resulting in quarterback Geno Smith facing one of the highest pressure rates in the league.

Could the Seahawks fortify their guard spots in this year’s NFL Draft? On Tuesday, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller discussed that topic during an appearance on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy. Below are the two things that stood out from their conversation.

First-round options

According to Miller, the top guard prospects in this year’s draft class might actually be a pair of linemen who played tackle in college: LSU left tackle Will Campbell and Oregon left tackle Josh Conerly Jr., the latter of whom is a Rainier Beach High School alum.

In his latest mock draft, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid projected Campbell to go No. 10 overall to the Chicago Bears and Conerly to go No. 18 overall to Seattle.

“I think we’ll see a lot of guys who are playing tackle in college that are gonna get talked about as moving to guard at the next level,” Miller said. “Will Campbell from LSU is a great example of that. … He might be kicked into guard. Josh Conerly at Oregon, there’s some talk because he’s 6-foot-4, he might get kicked inside the guard as well.

“So I think that’s gonna be the bigger conversation: How many of these tackles in college do we see get moved inside to guard?”

Day 2 options

While there may not be a college guard to draft in the first round, Miller said the second and third rounds could be ripe for selecting a guard. He named Alabama guard Tyler Booker and Georgia guards Tate Ratledge guard Dylan Fairchild as top potential targets. Booker is projected to go No. 30 overall in Reid’s mock draft, but Miller thinks he could slip into the second round.

“It is a really strong guard class when you look at round 2,” Miller said. “… All three of those guys could be round 2 to round 3 type picks. So in round 1, guard to guard, probably not, unless someone slips that could be a tackle that moves inside. But I think that’s where in rounds 2, 3, even round 4, that’s where you’re gonna find your really good value this year.”

Listen to the full conversation with ESPN’s Matt Miller on Brock and Salk at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. Tune in to Brock and Salk weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

An NFL insider’s view on Seattle Seahawks OC change and what’s next
Seattle Seahawks OC Search: Brock’s 2 surprising names to watch
With Seattle Seahawks’ 2025 opponents set, here’s what stands out
Why LB Ernest Jones IV says Seattle Seahawks ‘have something special’
Where Seattle Seahawks players, team finished on NFL leaderboards

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

Oregon Ducks Josh Conerly Jr. 2024...

Cameron Van Til

ESPN’s Miller names potential draft targets at guard for Seahawks

ESPN's Matt Miller discusses the outlook for guards in this year's draft class and who could be options for the Seattle Seahawks.

1 hour ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Daniel Jeremiah on If Geno Smith is the Answer for the #Seahawks & OC Candidates | Seattle Sports

NFL Network Analyst and former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah makes his weekly appearance with Brock & Salk to discuss Geno Smith’s season, if he should be back, and what the quarterback carousel looks like. They also discuss what the Seahawks should look for in a new Offensive Coordinator an more! — 0:00 – Listen to […]

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks standings Geno Smith...

Mike Salk

Salk: What will decide if Geno Smith returns with Seahawks in ’25

If Geno Smith isn't back as Seattle Seahawks QB in 2025, Mike Salks says there will be four major contributing factors.

12 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks OC search offensive coordinator David Shaw Stanford...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks OC Search: Brock’s 2 surprising names to watch

Brock Huard points to a premier college offensive coordinator and someone from the same coaching tree as Mike Macdonald as Seattle Seahawks OC candidates.

23 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Brock Huard Breaks Down #Seahawks Offensive Coordinator Candidates | Seattle Sports

Brock Huard and Mike Salk share their thoughts on a potnetial list of candidates to replace Ryan Grubb as Offensive Coordinator of the Sehawks. —- 0:00 – Jake Peetz 2:14 – Rams Assistants 3:32 – Doug Peterson 4:43 – Mike Kafka 5:21 – Alex Van Pelt 6:30 – What the Seahawks are looking for 9:05 […]

1 day ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: “Keep It Rolling With Geno.” – #Seahawks Legend Matt Hasselbeck | Seattle Sports

Seattle Seahawks Ring of Honor Inductee Matt Hasselbeck joins Brock Huard & Mike Salk to share his thoughts on what the Hawks should do w/ the QB position moving to 2025 and beyond. —– Listen to The Brock & Salk Show weekdays from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. on Seattle Sports 710 AM or on-demand […]

1 day ago

ESPN’s Miller names potential draft targets at guard for Seahawks