The Seattle Seahawks’ opponents for the 2025 season are now officially set.

Fourteen of Seattle’s 17 opponents were already determined – six games against its NFC West rivals, plus four games apiece against the NFC South and AFC South as part of the NFL’s rotating schedule format.

The other three opponents are based on the final 2024 standings. Because the Seahawks finished second in the NFC West, that pits them against the second-place finishers from the NFC North (the Minnesota Vikings), NFC East (the Washington Commanders) and AFC North (the Pittsburgh Steelers).

The dates and times for the Seahawks’ schedule won’t be unveiled until May, but here are their home and road opponents.

• Home: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts.

• Road: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers.

3 things that stand out

• East Coast trips: Given their location, the Seahawks always rack up a bunch of air miles. But even for them, this will be a lot. Seattle will have five East Coast road games next season, with trips to Atlanta, Carolina, Washington, Jacksonville and Pittsburgh. The Seahawks also have a road game at Tennessee, which is on the edge of the Central time zone. The last time Seattle had five East Coast road games was in 2020. The Seahawks went 3-1 in the Eastern time zone that season, with the lone loss coming to the 15-2 Detroit Lions.

• A seemingly favorable schedule: The Seahawks and the rest of the NFC West are likely to benefit from playing eight of their 17 games against the NFC South and the AFC South, which were the two worst divisions in the league this season. The AFC South had the worst combined record of the eight divisions (25-43), while the NFC South had the second worst (28-40). Between those two divisions, the only teams that finished with winning records were the Houston Texans (10-7) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7).

• Another Russ reunion?: In drawing the Steelers, Seattle could be on track for another matchup against former Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson. After two turbulent seasons in Denver, Wilson has had a bounceback campaign in Pittsburgh, helping lead the Steelers to a 10-7 record and an AFC wild card playoff berth. Wilson is on a one-year deal with the Steelers but could very well return on a new contract. If so, it would be the second time Seattle faces Wilson since trading him to Denver in a blockbuster 2022 deal. The other instance came in the 2022 season opener, when the Seahawks beat Wilson in his Broncos debut 17-16 at Lumen Field.

