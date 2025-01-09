BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Seattle Seahawks offensive assistant and quality control coach Zak Hill is rejoining the coaching staff at Boise State.

Hill is returning to the Broncos as quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator, coach Spencer Danielson said Thursday. His hiring was announced three days after Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb was fired.

Reports: Seahawks to interview two candidates for OC job

Hill spent four years at Boise State before he took the offensive coordinator’s job at Arizona State in 2020. He left ASU after the 2021 season amid an investigation into alleged recruiting violations in the program during the NCAA-mandated COVID-19 dead period.

He then coached two years at the high school level and won an Arizona state championship as head coach at Scottsdale Saguaro in 2023.

Boise State, which earned the Group of Five bid in the College Football Playoff, is losing star running back Ashton Jeanty to the NFL draft but expects to return quarterback Maddux Madsen. He threw for 23 touchdowns and had the second-highest passer rating in the Mountain West.

The Broncos had one of the most productive offenses in the conference during Hill’s first stint, which began in 2016. Brett Rypien was the All-MWC first-team quarterback and Cedrick Wilson Jr. set the program record for single-season receiving yards in 2017, and Rypien set the conference’s career passing yards record and was offensive player of the year in 2018.

Hill went to Prarie High School in Battle Ground, Wash., and was a star quarterback in college at Central Washington in Ellensburg from 1993-2003. With the Wildcats, Hill set 20 league records while passing for 8,882 yards and 76 touchdowns with a 60.2% completion rate, and he led Central in 2002 to an 11-1 record.

He began his coaching career as a student assistant at Eastern Washington in Cheney in 2004. Hill joined Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald’s staff in February 2024.

Seattle Sports staff made additions to this post.

