Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks assistant leaves Seattle to rejoin Boise State coaching staff

Jan 9, 2025, 12:17 PM | Updated: 12:30 pm

Seattle Seahawks Zak Hill Boise State assistant coach...

Seattle Seahawks offensive assistant and quality control coach Zak Hill in 2024. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Seattle Seahawks offensive assistant and quality control coach Zak Hill is rejoining the coaching staff at Boise State.

Hill is returning to the Broncos as quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator, coach Spencer Danielson said Thursday. His hiring was announced three days after Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb was fired.

Reports: Seahawks to interview two candidates for OC job

Hill spent four years at Boise State before he took the offensive coordinator’s job at Arizona State in 2020. He left ASU after the 2021 season amid an investigation into alleged recruiting violations in the program during the NCAA-mandated COVID-19 dead period.

He then coached two years at the high school level and won an Arizona state championship as head coach at Scottsdale Saguaro in 2023.

Boise State, which earned the Group of Five bid in the College Football Playoff, is losing star running back Ashton Jeanty to the NFL draft but expects to return quarterback Maddux Madsen. He threw for 23 touchdowns and had the second-highest passer rating in the Mountain West.

The Broncos had one of the most productive offenses in the conference during Hill’s first stint, which began in 2016. Brett Rypien was the All-MWC first-team quarterback and Cedrick Wilson Jr. set the program record for single-season receiving yards in 2017, and Rypien set the conference’s career passing yards record and was offensive player of the year in 2018.

Hill went to Prarie High School in Battle Ground, Wash., and was a star quarterback in college at Central Washington in Ellensburg from 1993-2003. With the Wildcats, Hill set 20 league records while passing for 8,882 yards and 76 touchdowns with a 60.2% completion rate, and he led Central in 2002 to an 11-1 record.

He began his coaching career as a student assistant at Eastern Washington in Cheney in 2004. Hill joined Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald’s staff in February 2024.

Seattle Sports staff made additions to this post.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

Leonard Williams named NFC Defensive Player of the Month
Rost: Seahawks have two paths they can go down at QB in 2025
Four Seahawks who took the biggest leaps in 2024
How should Seahawks approach RBs next season?
ESPN’s Miller: Potential Seattle Seahawks draft targets at guard

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks request interview with Klint Kubiak...

Zac Hereth

Report: Seahawks request interview with Saints OC

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly looking to interview Klint Kubiak, the son of Super Bowl winning head coach Gary Kubiak.

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Zak Hill Boise State assistant coach...

The Associated Press

Seahawks assistant leaves Seattle to rejoin Boise State coaching staff

Zak Hill, a former prep star in Washington and Central Washington QB, is leaving the Seattle Seahawks coaching staff for Boise State.

5 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith loads to throw...

Stacy Rost

Rost: Seahawks have two paths they can go down at QB in 2025

Seattle Sports' Stacy Rost takes a look at the two big questions about Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks' quarterback situation.

5 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Leonard Williams celebrates postgame New York Jets 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Seahawks DL Leonard Williams named NFC Defensive Player of the Month

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams was rewarded for a season-ending tear that capped a dominant 11-sack campaign.

6 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator OC search Hank Fraley 2021 Detroit Lions...

Cameron Van Til

Reports: Seahawks to interview 2 candidates for OC job

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly scheduled to interview the Detroit Lions' offensive line coach and the Chicago Bears' interim head coach.

8 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba...

Cameron Van Til

Four Seahawks who took the biggest leap in 2024

Here's a look at the four Seattle Seahawks players who took the biggest step forward during the 2024 campaign.

23 hours ago

Seahawks assistant leaves Seattle to rejoin Boise State coaching staff