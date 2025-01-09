Mike Macdonald was more frank regarding the question about Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith’s future this time around.

“I want Geno Smith to be here,” Seattle’s head coach told reporters Tuesday during an end-of-season press conference. “I think he’s a heck of a player. The first thing it always comes back to is what’s best for the team. I feel like Geno is best for the team right now. I’ll be involved with it. Ultimately, it’s not my decision. It’s a Seahawks decision. But Geno knows how we feel about him and we love him as our starting quarterback for sure.”

The morning prior, Macdonald was asked a similar question on Seattle Sports with Brock and Salk. Asked if Smith would be back in 2025, Macdonald was a bit coyer.

“I’ve got no reason to say no, um… I guess, yeah,” he said with a laugh.

I doubt that in the just over 24 hours between both interviews Macdonald suddenly changed his opinion about Geno Smith (though there might’ve been a PR coaching moment). Rather, being asked whether he’ll be involved in making sure Smith stays and whether he wants Smith to be the quarterback in 2025 is different — and less loaded — than asking if Smith will be here. The former is important and let’s Macdonald share his belief in Smith as a starter; the latter is what we all want to know, and what no one does (not yet anyway).

Smith’s contract situation: Why an extension? How much could this cost per year?

Smith is under contract in 2025. One of the most common questions I’ve seen regarding his status is why the Seahawks would extend him at all if he’s technically still supposed to be here on the same deal.

The answer: it’s in the best financial interest of both parties to extend. Smith gets long-term security, and the Seahawks get short-term financial relief, with the obvious potential of that being a problem if Smith’s play plummets.

Smith’s salary cap hit leaps from $26.4 million (10% of the team’s cap space) in 2024 to $44.5 million (16% of the projected cap space) in 2025. John Schneider & Co. can create wiggle room with a short extension to move some of that money around and make it easier to add pieces in 2025; the caveat being they’re on the hook for that money down the road.

The second-most common question: What’s Smith going to be paid per year? I know $50 million gets thrown around, but I’d be surprised to see a deal like that done for a 34-year-old quarterback who hasn’t won a playoff game and is coming of a 15-interception season.

But Smith is a good veteran. He’s typically very accurate, understands how to run an offense, and gives you a better product than a significant number of potential free agent pick-ups. He doesn’t feel like a future franchise star, but he can keep a good team competitive. He might not be the answer, but he’s an answer for a team that doesn’t want to rebuild.

While it’s not out of the question that he gets more, it’s likelier Smith lands around $40 to $45 million, which would put him around 12th to 16th in terms of average annual salary (closer to Kirk Cousins, Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers). He’s at 19th right now, behind almost every starting quarterback who isn’t a rookie and a number of other top non-quarterback contracts.

If not Smith, then who? What are the Seattle Seahawks’ options?

I’d be surprised to see the Seahawks trade Smith, but it’s an option with him under contract. That would require another team believing that they’re a Geno Smith-shaped piece away from a championship.

More likely is that Seattle just adds to the quarterback room. Sam Howell didn’t do much to generate competition for Smith in 2024, though he remains an option.

This year’s free agent class incudes Sam Darnold, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Jacoby Brissett, Taylor Heinicke, Marcus Mariota, Jarrett Stidham, Drew Lock, Andy Dalton, Justin Fields, Jameis Winston, Jimmy Garoppolo, Mac Jones, Carson Wentz and Joe Flacco.

Darnold’s season with Minnesota makes him a popular target, but… why would the Vikings ever let him walk? Particularly if they win a Super Bowl, which would be their first. Would a quarterback 7 years younger than Smith who’s a former No. 3 overall pick command less in free agency? The Vikings could just as easily franchise tag Darnold (if nothing else, it keeps their trade market competitive for J.J. McCarthy).

Speaking of McCarthy, trading for a young starter is also an option for Seattle, and he’s an interesting one. The only knock: it will cost you at least your No. 18 overall pick – which eliminates the possibility of using that to improve your offensive line – and he’s a complete unknown at the NFL level, having missed the entire season due to a meniscus tear.

