Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks DL Leonard Williams named NFC Defensive Player of the Month

Jan 9, 2025, 11:23 AM

Seattle Seahawks Leonard Williams celebrates postgame New York Jets 2024...

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams celebrates after a Dec. 1 win over the Jets. (Elsa/Getty Images)

(Elsa/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams was a stunning omission when the Pro Bowl rosters were released last week.

At least he wasn’t overlooked for NFC Defensive Player of the Month.

Reports: Seahawks to interview 2 candidates for OC job

Williams received the award on Thursday after a season-ending tear that included a league-high-tying six sacks and nine tackles for loss over six games combined in December and January.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Williams also had a 92-yard interception return for a touchdown against the New York Jets on Dec. 1, which is the longest pick-six in NFL history by a player of 300 pounds or more.

It capped a monster first full season with Seattle for the 10th-year NFL veteran, who was acquired from the New York Giants in an October 2023 trade and re-signed with the Seahawks last offseason on a three-year deal.

In 16 games in 2024, Williams tied for 10th in the league in sacks (11.0), tied for ninth in tackles for loss (16) and tied for third in quarterback hits (28) over 16 games. Among interior defensive linemen, he led the league in both sacks and tackles for loss. He also had three pass breakups.

Williams ranked fourth among interior defensive linemen in Pro Football Focus grading and fourth among defensive tackles in ESPN’s pass rush win rate.

Williams was the first Seahawks player to reach double-digit sacks since Frank Clark and Jarran Reed both achieved the feat in 2018. He also tied for the second-most tackles for loss in a single season in franchise history, trailing only Michael Bennett’s 18 in 2015.

Williams closed with 8.5 sacks over the final seven games. He had 2.5 sacks against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12 and then two sacks apiece against the Jets in Week 13, the Chicago Bears in Week 17 and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18.

Williams’ dominant play helped key a dramatic turnaround for Seattle’s defense, which ranked fifth in points allowed per game (19.2) over the final 10 weeks of the season.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Salk: What will decide if Geno Smith returns with Seahawks in ’25
• Four Seattle Seahawks who took the biggest leap in 2024
An NFL insider’s view on Seahawks OC change and what’s next
• How should Seattle Seahawks approach RBs in 2025?
Where Seattle Seahawks players, team finished on NFL leaderboards

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Leonard Williams celebrates postgame New York Jets 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Seahawks DL Leonard Williams named NFC Defensive Player of the Month

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams was rewarded for a season-ending tear that capped a dominant 11-sack campaign.

3 seconds ago

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator OC search Hank Fraley 2021 Detroit Lions...

Cameron Van Til

Reports: Seahawks to interview 2 candidates for OC job

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly scheduled to interview the Detroit Lions' offensive line coach and the Chicago Bears' interim head coach.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba...

Cameron Van Til

Four Seahawks who took the biggest leap in 2024

Here's a look at the four Seattle Seahawks players who took the biggest step forward during the 2024 campaign.

17 hours ago

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen 2024...

Josh Dubow

NFC West Check-In: 49ers fire defensive coordinator after one season

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly fired defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen after his unit finished 29th in scoring defense.

20 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Kenneth Walker III TD celebration 2024...

Zac Hereth

How should Seahawks approach RBs in 2025?

After the seasons Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet had in 2024, the Seattle Seahawks have interesting choices to make in the backfield.

20 hours ago

Oregon Ducks Josh Conerly Jr. 2024...

Cameron Van Til

ESPN’s Miller names potential draft targets at guard for Seahawks

ESPN's Matt Miller discusses the outlook for guards in this year's draft class and who could be options for the Seattle Seahawks.

24 hours ago

Seahawks DL Leonard Williams named NFC Defensive Player of the Month