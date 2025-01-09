Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams was a stunning omission when the Pro Bowl rosters were released last week.

At least he wasn’t overlooked for NFC Defensive Player of the Month.

Williams received the award on Thursday after a season-ending tear that included a league-high-tying six sacks and nine tackles for loss over six games combined in December and January.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Williams also had a 92-yard interception return for a touchdown against the New York Jets on Dec. 1, which is the longest pick-six in NFL history by a player of 300 pounds or more.

It capped a monster first full season with Seattle for the 10th-year NFL veteran, who was acquired from the New York Giants in an October 2023 trade and re-signed with the Seahawks last offseason on a three-year deal.

In 16 games in 2024, Williams tied for 10th in the league in sacks (11.0), tied for ninth in tackles for loss (16) and tied for third in quarterback hits (28) over 16 games. Among interior defensive linemen, he led the league in both sacks and tackles for loss. He also had three pass breakups.

Williams ranked fourth among interior defensive linemen in Pro Football Focus grading and fourth among defensive tackles in ESPN’s pass rush win rate.

Williams was the first Seahawks player to reach double-digit sacks since Frank Clark and Jarran Reed both achieved the feat in 2018. He also tied for the second-most tackles for loss in a single season in franchise history, trailing only Michael Bennett’s 18 in 2015.

Williams closed with 8.5 sacks over the final seven games. He had 2.5 sacks against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12 and then two sacks apiece against the Jets in Week 13, the Chicago Bears in Week 17 and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18.

Williams’ dominant play helped key a dramatic turnaround for Seattle’s defense, which ranked fifth in points allowed per game (19.2) over the final 10 weeks of the season.

