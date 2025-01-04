Leonard Williams was a game-wrecking force for the Seattle Seahawks this season. By most stats and metrics, he was one of the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL.

But when the Pro Bowl rosters were released Thursday, Williams’ name was a stunning omission.

The three NFC interior defensive linemen selected to the Pro Bowl were Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants, Vita Vea of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jalen Carter of the Philadelphia Eagles. Williams, a 10th-year veteran, was named an alternate. The selections are determined by voting from players, coaches and fans – with each segment accounting for one-third of the process.

Williams totaled 9.0 sacks, a career-high 15 tackles for loss, 26 quarterback hits and three pass breakups in 15 games this season after being acquired in an October 2023 trade with the Giants. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Williams also had a 92-yard interception return for a touchdown, which is the longest pick-six in NFL history by a player of 300 pounds or more.

Among NFC interior defensive linemen, Williams ranks first in tackles for loss, tied for first in sacks, first in ESPN pass rush win rate (14%) and second in Pro Football Focus grading (86.4). His dominant play helped key a dramatic turnaround for Seattle’s defense, which has allowed just 18.5 points per game since Week 9.

And yet, it wasn’t enough to garner a Pro Bowl nod. During Thursday’s edition of Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk, former NFL quarterback Brock Huard was in disbelief.

“Leonard Williams didn’t make the Pro Bowl?” Huard said. “I mean, what planet are we on? … Are you telling me Leonard Williams isn’t first-team All-Pro? Like, really?”

Below is a look at how Williams’ stats and metrics compare to the three NFC interior defensive linemen who were selected.

Lawrence, who received his third straight Pro Bowl selection, had his spectacular season cut short after 12 games due to a dislocated elbow. Vea, a former UW Huskies star, received his second Pro Bowl nod. And Carter, the No. 9 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, received his first Pro Bowl selection.

• Leonard Williams: 9.0 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, 26 QB hits, 3 pass breakups, 1 pick-six, 86.4 PFF grade (15 games)

• Dexter Lawrence: 9.0 sacks, 8 tackles for loss, 16 QB hits, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass breakup, 89.9 PFF grade (12 games)

• Vita Vea: 6.0 sacks, 9 tackles for loss, 12 QB hits, 1 pass breakup, 75.0 PFF grade (15 games)

• Jalen Carter: 4.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 16 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles, 6 pass breakups, 74.1 PFF grade (16 games)

“(Lawrence) was tremendous for those 12 games, but he’s been lost for the season,” Huard said. “And Vita’s absolutely a tremendous difference-maker, a game-changer, and you’ve gotta account for him and I totally get that. But Jalen Carter has half the sacks and less tackles for loss. That’s a shot – a legitimate, legitimate shot to Leonard Williams and to the Seahawks.”

