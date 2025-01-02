The Seattle Seahawks are set to have only one representative at this season’s Pro Bowl Games. However, there could be more Seahawks participating in Orlando when it’s all said and done.

Second-year cornerback Devon Witherspoon on Thursday was announced as a member of the NFC’s roster for the Pro Bowl. It’s the second straight Pro Bowl selection for the Illinois product.

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, defensive lineman Leonard Williams, safety Julian Love, outside linebacker Boye Mafe and punter Michael Dickson were named as alternates.

After breaking onto the scene with a stellar first season and finishing fourth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2023, Witherspoon hasn’t quite put up the same numbers in year two. But he’s delivered another strong showing in his sophomore campaign.

In 16 games, he’s racked up 90 tackles, seven passes defended, six tackles for loss, one sack and a forced fumble. His 90 tackles are second in the NFL and first in the NFC among cornerbacks, and he’s one of 10 corners in the league with at least six tackles for loss. Witherspoon has also allowed only one TD reception this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

The 24-year-old cornerback had 79 tackles, 16 passes defended, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, a forced fumble and a pick-six last year.

Witherspoon is the fifth player in team history to make the Pro Bowl in his first two seasons in the league, according to Seahawks.com. The others are Russell Wilson, Lofa Tatupu, Fredd Young and Rufus Porter.

The Pro Bowl’s flag football game takes place on Feb. 2. Selections were made by a combination of fan, player and coach voting.

Seahawks snubs

The Seahawks may very well end up with more than just Witherspoon representing them during Pro Bowl week, but Williams and Smith-Njigba stand out as potential snubs for Seattle.

Williams, who signed a three-year, $64.5 million deal with the Seahawks this past offseason, has put together what he’s characterized as the best season of his 10-year career. The USC product has been a force up front and taken over games at times this season, amassing 59 tackles, 26 quarterback hits, a career-high 15 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three passes defended, a blocked kick and the longest pick-six ever by a player of 300 pounds or more.

LEO TAKES IT HOME. pic.twitter.com/BzcOiWAM5g — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 1, 2024

Smith-Njigba has emerged as one of the league’s top receivers during his second season. After a somewhat underwhelming rookie year, the Ohio State product is ninth in the league and fourth in the NFC with 1,121 receiving yards to go with 96 receptions and six TDs. His efforts included three 100-yard receiving games and a run of eight straight contests with at least 69 receiving yards. According to Pro Football Focus, Smith-Njigba leads the league with 80 receptions and 984 yards when lined up in the slot this season.

