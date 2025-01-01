The Seattle Seahawks’ first season under Mike Macdonald featured plenty of highs and lows.

There was a three-game win streak to open the year. There was a stretch of five losses in six games that dropped them below .500. There was a four-game win streak that vaulted them into first place atop the NFC West. And ultimately, there were back-to-back December defeats to top-tier NFC foes that did them in.

The Seahawks (9-7) were officially eliminated from playoff contention this past weekend, as the Los Angeles Rams (10-6) locked up the NFC West crown with one week left in the regular season. Seattle can still reach the 10-win mark for the first time since 2020, but it will fall just short of the playoffs for the third time in four years.

What’s the biggest reason the Seahawks missed the postseason? NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah was asked that question Wednesday during his weekly appearance on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk.

“I would say the Seahawks’ season ended because of an interior offensive line that’s still in flux,” Jeremiah said. “And I would say it ended because you have a somewhat frustrated Geno Smith who tried to overcome some of the issues they had in front of him. That, to me, was kind of the (crux of it).”

Seattle’s offensive line struggled once again this season, continuing a theme that’s persisted for the better part of the past decade.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Seahawks rank 25th in pass block grading and 27th in run block grading. ESPN’s metrics paint a similar picture, with Seattle ranking 21st in pass block win rate and 28th in run block win rate.

The issues up front have played a major role in the team’s sputtering ground attack, which sits 30th in the NFL with just 93.8 rushing yards per game. And while playing behind porous pass protection, veteran quarterback Geno Smith has been under frequent siege. Smith has taken the third-most sacks in the league at 48 and has been pressured on 39% of his dropbacks, which is the third-highest rate among QBs with at least 400 total dropbacks, according to PFF.

The O-line woes have resulted in an inconsistent Seahawks offense that ranks 19th in points per game (21.6), 23rd in points per drive (1.82) and 21st in red-zone touchdown rate (53.8%). And as Jeremiah pointed out, the pass protection issues have been a factor in Smith being tied for second in the league with 15 interceptions. After rewatching all 15 of Smith’s picks, Jeremiah believes a number of them were a product of Smith being under pressure and forcing throws.

“If you kind of pinpoint some of the (Seahawks’) losses, you’ll see the combination of poor interior offensive line play, which led to a frustrated Geno Smith being a little too aggressive with the football,” Jeremiah said.

As Jeremiah mentioned, the Seahawks’ O-line issues have primarily been along the interior.

Second-year right guard Anthony Bradford, who started the first 11 games this season before landing on injured reserve, ranks 71st out of 75 guards in PFF grading. Rookie right guard Sataoa Laumea, who started the past five games, ranks 75th out of 75 guards. Veteran left guard Laken Tomlinson, who started all 16 games, ranks 48th out of 75 guards. And second-year center Olu Oluwatimi, who started the past seven games after Connor Williams’ abrupt midseason retirement, ranks 30th out of 41 centers.

Meanwhile, at the two tackle spots, the Seahawks appear to be in good position moving forward. Third-year left tackle Charles Cross, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, ranks ninth out of 78 tackles in PFF grading. Third-year right tackle Abraham Lucas ranks 56th out of 78 tackles, but is likely still getting back into form after missing the first nine games while recovering from offseason knee surgery. When healthy, Lucas has looked like a potential foundational piece of the O-line.

Given that it’s typically easier to draft or acquire quality interior offensive linemen than quality offensive tackles, Jeremiah thinks Seattle could build an average to above-average O-line by next season.

“I actually think (they could do that) this offseason,” Jeremiah said. “To me, the tackles are fine. I think you can win with the tackles. To me, it’s the interior three that needs to be addressed. And those aren’t premium positions that require premium (draft) picks. You can attack that with (second-round or third-round) picks and get massive upgrades. You can go into the free agent market and find an upgrade. I think that’s 100 percent doable.”

