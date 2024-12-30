The Seattle Seahawks head into Week 18 with a shot at their first 10-win season since 2020.

But they’ll do so without any chance of reaching the playoffs.

Seahawks officially eliminated from postseason contention

The Seahawks’ postseason hopes were effectively squashed by the Los Angeles Rams’ 13-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night, which ended any realistic path to the NFC West crown. Seattle’s slim odds were then officially extinguished by Sunday night after a series of results locked up the division title for the Rams.

As a result, Seattle will miss the playoffs for a second straight year and a third time in the past four years. And as is the case any time a team falls short, there were several losses that are sure to leave the Seahawks and their fans second-guessing heading into the offseason.

“Any loss, you’re going to think what you could have done throughout the game,” first-year Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald said on Friday. “So name a loss and I can tell you what we could have done better and how we could have taken advantage of it. Any time we take the field, we’re going to expect to win the game, and we’re going to try to do those things necessary to win. When we don’t, that’s when you have to learn from it.

“All of the losses you’re really thinking, ‘Shoot, those sting.’ That’s the fact of the reality.”

Here’s a look back at the three losses that will sting the most.

Week 5 – NY Giants 29, Seattle Seahawks 20

The Seahawks’ most inexplicable loss was their stunning home defeat to the New York Giants, who at 3-13 now are tied for the worst record in the NFL. After that Oct. 6 upset in Seattle, the Giants went on to lose 11 straight games before finally picking up their first victory in 2 1/2 months on Sunday. The worst part for the Seahawks was that this loss really wasn’t a fluke, as they got outplayed on both sides of the ball. The Daniel Jones-led Giants racked up season highs of 420 total yards and 175 rushing yards – despite missing top wideout Malik Nabers and starting running back Devin Singletary. And on the other side, the Seahawks mustered just 189 total yards through the first three quarters and didn’t score an offensive touchdown until 2:09 left in the game. Seattle forced a late three-and-out and drove into New York territory in the final minute, but Jason Myers’ potential game-tying 45-yard field goal was blocked and returned for a touchdown.

Week 9 – LA Rams 26, Seahawks 20 (OT)

Seattle’s defense stymied the Rams for most of the afternoon, holding Los Angeles to just 13 offensive points in regulation and 283 total yards before overtime. But the Seahawks were undone by two costly red-zone mistakes by Geno Smith, who threw a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions inside the Rams’ 10-yard line. The first of those interceptions resulted in a 103-yard pick-six, which served as a potential 10-point or 14-point swing. The second pick – which stemmed from rookie tight end AJ Barner getting held up on his route while being grabbed by defensive tackle Braden Fiske – likely cost Seattle at least another three points. Myers also missed an extra point in the first half that loomed large. In overtime, the Seahawks turned the ball over at the Los Angeles 16 after Kenneth Walker III was stuffed on back-to-back runs on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1. Matthew Stafford then drove the Rams 83 yards in just four plays, capped by a one-handed 39-yard, game-winning TD grab Demarcus Robinson.

Week 16 – Minnesota Vikings 27, Seahawks 24

The Seahawks had a legitimate chance to beat one of the NFL’s top teams, but they shot themselves in the foot on two back-breaking defensive penalties that significantly altered the game. The first came midway through the second quarter when cornerback Tre Brown was flagged for lining up in the neutral zone on a third-and-8 from the Seattle 19-yard line. The offside penalty negated a third-down sack from edge rusher Derick Hall, and the Vikings capitalized on the very next play with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Sam Darnold to Justin Jefferson. And then after Smith led a go-ahead touchdown drive to put Seattle up 24-20 with 4:21 to play, the Seahawks appeared to have the Vikings on the ropes when rookie defensive tackle Byron Murphy II came up with an 8-yard sack that would have backed Minnesota into a third-and-16 from its own 38-yard line. However, Murphy grabbed quarterback Darnold’s facemask while bringing him down, which resulted in a fresh set of downs for the Vikings and a 23-yard swing in field position. On the very next play, Darnold found Jefferson for a go-ahead 39-yard touchdown pass that ended up being the game-winner.

