There’s never been a question to who has been the Seattle Seahawks’ top running back when everyone is healthy. It’s Kenneth Walker III, a 2022 second-round NFL Draft pick who has a 1,000-yard season on his résumé.

Walker hasn’t been all that healthy this year, however.

The three losses for the 2024 Seahawks that sting the most

As the Seahawks enter their final game of the 2024 season, Walker sits on injured reserve, meaning his year is over after multiple injuries limited him to just 11 games. And in those 11 games, the Michigan State product never quite found his groove. Only in Week 1 did he rush for over 100 yards in a game this year, and he reached 80 yards in just two others along the way.

Now, it hasn’t been a banner season for Seattle’s run game, but there have been bright spots – particularly when second-year player Zach Charbonnet has been the featured runner out of the backfield. Earlier this month, he had a three-game stretch where he averaged at least 6.1 yards per carry, including a 134-yard outburst in a Dec. 8 win over Arizona that stands out as the best performance of the season by any Seahawks running back.

That led Michael Bumpus, co-host of Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy, to ask FOX NFL reporter Eric Williams on Monday if Charbonnet has established himself as the “Robin” to Walker’s “Batman.”

Williams’ answer went a surprising direction.

“Maybe he’s Batman. Maybe he’s the guy,” Williams said of Charbonnet. “I mean, he’s been very productive with Kenneth being out in terms of getting more touches and what he’s doing with them. So maybe (who is the Seahawks’ No. 1 running back changes) during the offseason. I definitely think that’s something they have to kind of look at because they do need consistent production in the running game in order to provide balance.”

A better fit for the Seahawks’ offense?

At 6 foot 1 and 214 pounds, Charbonnet has a more physical running style than the shifty Walker, who checks in at 5-9 and 211 pounds. It’s possible that Charbonnet’s size as well as his mentality as a runner could fit Seattle’s offense better.

“I think Zach has really done a nice job of understanding what they’re trying to do in terms of the scheme and getting the most out of what’s available there in terms of how the blocking works up front,” Williams continued. “… I think we know Walker can be productive, but every year he’s hurt, and so at some point you you have to be available for the full season so you can trust what you’re going to get out of that player – particularly if he’s supposed to be your No. 1 running back.”

Zach Charbonnet lowered the BOOM in Week 3 💥 (by @FastTwitchDrink) pic.twitter.com/xn9strVF63 — NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2023

Bumpus, an analyst for the Seahawks Radio Network and The CW who played wide receiver for the Seahawks, shared his view on what Williams said in the next segment on Monday’s edition of Bump and Stacy.

Bump: What Charbonnet, McIntosh add to Seahawks’ run game

“Eric said Zach might be the Batman, not the Robin. That is a conversation that needs to be had, and Zach is probably going to have one more opportunity to convince the organization that he can be the Batman,” Bumpus said, alluding to Sunday’s season finale against the Los Angeles Rams.

“I went back and I looked at the games where (Charbonnet) had 12 or more carries. He had 15 against Chicago, 57 yards; he had 22 carries against Arizona, 134 yards and two touchdowns; he had 18 carries against Miami, 91 yards, two touchdowns; 14 carries against New England, 38 yards and one touchdown. He’s averaging 4.6 per carry when he gets 12 or more touches… That’s production right there. If he can continue to do that, do it one more time at the end of this year and show the organization that he is the guy, then man, he’ll be good to go.”

Hear the full Bump and Stacy conversation with FOX Sports’ Eric Williams, as well as Bumpus’ reaction, in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post. Catch Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Seahawks officially eliminated from postseason contention

• Day and time for Seattle Seahawks’ finale vs Rams announced

• After trio of injuries, Seahawks’ Nwosu back in sack column

• Does DL Leonard Williams have a case for DPOY?

• ‘Like a torpedo’: Seattle Seahawks CB Witherspoon continues to wow

Follow @BrentStecker