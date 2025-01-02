The Seattle Seahawks enjoyed a midseason defensive turnaround, which coincided with the trade acquisition of fourth-year linebacker Ernest Jones IV.

Jones came to Seattle from the Tennessee Titans in late October – only a few months after he was traded from the Los Angeles Rams to Tennessee – and after a 31-10 loss to Buffalo that was just days after the trade, the Seahawks reeled off five straight games where they allowed no more than 18 points in regulation to an opposing offense.

The 25-year-old Jones no doubt played a role in that streak and has been a good fit in head coach Mike Macdonald’s Seahawks defense, so with his contract up at the end of the season, re-signing him seems like an obvious priority. Seattle Sports’ Brock Huard spoke to that during Thursday’s edition of Brock and Salk, but he pointed out why making that move isn’t 100% a slam dunk for a player that was traded not once but twice in the past year.

“Are you signing him to a long-term deal to be your middle linebacker?” asked Mike Salk, Huard’s co-host.

“I am,” responded Huard, a FOX football analyst and former NFL quarterback. “… Ernest was asked about it (Wednesday), said ‘My agent’s handling it.’ I think his agent handled it in LA and and there were certain numbers discussed there, and within the LA Rams’ salary cap structure at that point it was a non-starter so they move on and trade him to Tennessee, and obviously he moves a second time from Tennessee to Seattle.

“I have zero concern (about Jones’) leadership. I have zero concern he gets paid and all of a sudden the motor slows. I have zero concern about fit in this system – he’s able to run, he’s able to hit, he’s able to cover – he’s able to do all of those things and he’s still at a favorable age. The only concern I have is the injury, the longevity, the sustainability of it.”

Jones has noticeably worn a brace on his right elbow this season and shown up on the Seahawks’ injury reports with a knee issue. Huard also mentioned that at 6 foot 2 and 233 pounds, he lacks some of the usual bulk players have at his position.

“EJ’s been available, but he’s been so with a huge brace on his elbow. He’s been available, but he’s battled through a knee here at the end of the season. … He’s pretty lean. Pretty slender kind of build,” Huard said. “… That would be the only question about the guaranteed millions of dollars and the things that Ernest is rightfully gonna want and feel like he’s earned, is how much of that can you give, and how much of the durability can you count on for the next three or four years?”

