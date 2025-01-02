The Seattle Seahawks face an interesting decision this offseason in whether to extend Geno Smith to a longer-term deal.

The three losses for 2024 Seahawks that sting the most

Smith is signed with the Seahawks through 2025, having inked a three-year, $75 million contract extension in March 2023. But the 34-year-old veteran quarterback’s deal doesn’t include any guaranteed money after this season, which essentially places him and the franchise in a year-to-year relationship.

Regardless of how things play out between Smith and the Seahawks, it’s quite possible that Seattle could select a quarterback at some point in next April’s NFL Draft.

As a whole, the 2025 quarterback class is relatively underwhelming – especially compared to last year’s historic group, which saw a record six QBs taken in the top 12 picks. In ESPN’s most recent mock draft, Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders and Miami QB Cam Ward – a former WSU Cougars standout – are the projected No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks. But there’s a massive dropoff after that, as no other quarterbacks are predicted to go in the first round.

Yet if the Seahawks were to take a flier on a mid-round quarterback to develop, who could be some potential options? Seahawks Radio Network analyst and former NFL wide receiver Michael Bumpus, who also is a college football analyst for The CW, named a pair of QBs during a recent edition of Four Down Territory on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy.

“You’re not gonna get Shedeur. You’re not getting Cam,” Bumpus said. “… You’re gonna get a guy that isn’t gonna be high on a lot of people’s draft boards, but a guy who maybe can sit and develop for awhile.”

Here’s a quick look at the two quarterbacks Bumpus identified.

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

After beginning his college career at USC, Dart transferred to Ole Miss in 2022 and broke Eli Manning’s school record with 10,213 passing yards over his three seasons with the Rebels. Dart steadily progressed over his three years in the SEC, culminating in a standout senior campaign this fall. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder completed 68.6% of his passes for 3,875 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions, while also showcasing his dual-threat ability with 452 rushing yards and three scores. He led the FBS with a 177.7 passer rating and ranked third in passing yards per game, fourth in ESPN’s QBR metric and 10th in completion rate. Dart’s biggest performance came in a Nov. 2 rout of Arkansas, when he threw for a school-record 515 yards and six TDs. He is 28-10 as Ole Miss’ starting quarterback, including 9-3 this season. He’s set to make his final college start in the Gator Bowl against Duke on Thursday night.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah also mentioned Dart during his weekly appearance Tuesday on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk. Jeremiah said that in this year’s sparse quarterback class, Dart is the mid-round option that intrigues him most. “Jaxson Dart is interesting,” Jeremiah said. “Probably more moxie and toughness over pure throwing talent, but he can make some throws, he can move around and he’s ultra-ultra-competitive. So (he’s) kind of a fun one to work with there. That would be the first one that comes to mind.”

Jaxson Dart sold the fake screen 💰 @OleMissFB pic.twitter.com/h83v6j6XKK — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 26, 2024

Kyle McCord, Syracuse

After an up-and-down 2023 campaign at Ohio State, McCord transferred to Syracuse and led the nation in passing yardage this fall. McCord completed 66% of his passes and threw for an FBS-leading 4,779 yards, 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, propelling the Orange to just their second 10-win season since 2001. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound pocket passer finished 10th in the Heisman Trophy voting and broke the ACC’s single-season passing yardage record, which was held by former Clemson star Deshaun Watson. McCord threw five interceptions – including three pick-sixes – in a midseason loss to Pittsburgh, but rebounded with a strong finish to the year. He threw for 380 yards and three TDs in an upset of then-No. 6 Miami and then capped his record-setting season with 453 yards and five TDs in a Holiday Bowl win over the WSU Cougars. McCord backed up future No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud at Ohio State in 2021 and 2022 before taking over as the Buckeyes’ starting QB in 2023.

KYLE. MCCORD. 🔥 The ACC record for most passing yards in a single season now belongs to @kylemccord16! pic.twitter.com/IvOqxjsfsi — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) December 28, 2024

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Seattle Seahawks officially eliminated from postseason contention

• Is the Seattle Seahawks’ new No. 1 running back now emerging?

• Does Seattle Seahawks DL Leonard Williams have a case for DPOY?

• After trio of injuries, Seattle Seahawks’ Nwosu back in sack column

• ‘Like a torpedo’: Seattle Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon continues to wow

Follow @CameronVanTil