SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks Injury Report: OT Lucas has issue besides his knee

Jan 1, 2025, 5:07 PM

Abraham Lucas of the Seattle Seahawks in action during a 2022 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor, Seattle Sports

Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Abraham Lucas is essentially always listed on the team’s injury reports after each practice, a result of a longstanding knee injury that he had surgically repaired in the offseason and caused him to miss the first nine games of this year.

Guess who? Jimmy G to make Rams debut against Seahawks

Lucas was again on Seattle’s injury report on Wednesday as the team began its week of practice before a season finale on the road Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, and it’s the fact that it wasn’t just his knee being listed as the reason that stood out.

The third-year right tackle from Everett also has an abdomen injury now, and the combination of that with his knee issue was listed as the reason for him being one of five Seahawks players who sat out Wednesday’s practice.

In addition to Lucas, cornerback Josh Jobe sat out with a knee injury, and Brady Russell did not practice due to a lingering foot injury. Defensive end Leonard Williams and nose tackle Jarran Reed also sat out but for rest reasons.

Seattle had four other players who were limited Wednesday, and no players dealing with injury were listed as full participants.

The playoff-bound Rams just held a walkthrough on Wednesday and had a short injury report with just two players listed.

Here are the injury reports for both the Seahawks and Rams ahead of their 1:25 p.m. game Sunday.

Seattle Seahawks

Did not participate

T Abraham Lucas, abdomen/knee
TE Brady Russell, foot
CB Josh Jobe, knee
DE Leonard Williams, foot/non-injury related-rest
NT Jarran Reed, NIR-rest

Limited

G Laken Tomlinson, ankle
LB Ernest Jones IV, knee
DT Byron Murphy II, back
WR Tyler Lockett, NIR-rest

Full

None listed.

Los Angeles Rams

Did not participate

OL Rob Havenstein, shoulder

Limited

WR Jordan Whittington, ankle

Full

None listed.

Seattle Seahawks

