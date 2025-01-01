Close
Bump: 3 O-linemen for Seahawks to target in free agency

Jan 1, 2025, 10:07 AM | Updated: 12:28 pm

Detroit Lions guard Kevin Zeitler Green Bay Packers 2024...

Detroit Lions right guard Kevin Zeitler plays in a 2024 game. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


With the Seattle Seahawks officially eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday night, the look toward the future has already begun.

The three losses for 2024 Seahawks that sting the most

During Monday’s edition of Four Down Territory on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy, Seahawks Radio Network analyst and former NFL wide receiver Michael Bumpus identified three unrestricted free agents the team should target this offseason.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, all three players are guards.

Seattle’s offensive line has struggled once again this season, ranking 25th in Pro Football Focus‘ pass block grading and 27th in run block grading. The issues up front played a major role in a sputtering ground attack that’s ranked 30th in rushing yards per game (93.8) and a porous pass protection that’s allowed the third-most sacks (48).

Many of the Seahawks’ O-line problems were at the two guard spots. Second-year right guard Anthony Bradford, who started the first 11 games before landing on injured reserve, ranks 71st out of 75 guards in PFF grading. Rookie right guard Sataoa Laumea, who has started the past five games, ranks 75th out of 75 guards. And veteran left guard Laken Tomlinson, who has started all 16 games, ranks 48th out of 75 guards.

Daniel Jeremiah: Why Seahawks can fix O-line this offseason

Below is a look at the three potential targets Bumpus listed. All contract information listed is according to Over the Cap.

Minnesota G Dalton Risner

• Age: 29 | NFL experience: 6 seasons | 6-foot-5, 312 pounds
• Current contract: 1 year, $2.41 million
• Draft: 2019 second-round pick by Denver

Risner has made 80 starts over his six-year career, spending his first four seasons with the Denver Broncos before playing the past two for the Minnesota Vikings. After missing the first half of this season with a back injury, Risner has started the past seven games at right guard for the 14-2 Vikings. He ranks 39th out of 130 guards in PFF grading this year, including 20th in pass block grading and 75th in run block grading. He has finished in the top half of PFF grading among guards in five of his six seasons, including in the top third three times.

Detroit G Kevin Zeitler

• Age: 34 | NFL experience: 13 seasons | 6-foot-4, 340 pounds
• Current contract: 1 year, $6 million
• Draft: 2012 first-round pick (No. 27 overall) by Cincinnati

Zeitler was a Pro Bowl selection with the Baltimore Ravens last year and has been a stalwart at right guard for the Detroit Lions’ top-ranked scoring offense this season. He ranks third out of 130 guards in PFF grading this year, including third in run blocking and 25th in pass blocking. He also ranked second in PFF pass block grading while on the Ravens last season. Over the course of his 13-year career, he has finished as a top-10 guard in PFF grading seven times and a top-20 guard 10 times. He has made 195 career starts at right guard over his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions.

Tampa Bay G Ben Bredeson

• Age: 26 | NFL experience: 5 seasons | 6-foot-5, 315 pounds
• Current contract: 1 year, $3 million
• Draft: 2020 fourth-round pick by Baltimore

Bredeson has started all 16 games at left guard this season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are top-five in the league in both passing yardage and rushing yardage. He is part of a Tampa Bay offensive line that ranks second in PFF’s pass block grading and 13th in run block grading. He has started 41 games over his five-year career, including 16 games last season with the New York Giants.

