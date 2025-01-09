The Seattle Seahawks fell just short of the playoffs in Mike Macdonald’s first season at the helm, but there were still plenty of positive developments from their 10-7 campaign.

Salk: What will decide if Geno Smith returns with Seahawks in ’25

Among the highlights were several young players who took the next step and made considerable strides this fall.

Here’s a look at the four Seahawks who took the biggest leap forward in 2024.

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

2023 stats: 63 catches, 628 yards, 4 TDs (17 games)

2024 stats: 100 catches, 1,130 yards, 6 TDs (17 games)

Smith-Njigba exploded over the second half of season to finish with 100 catches and 1,130 receiving yards in a breakout second-year campaign. The 2023 first-round pick finished tied for ninth in the league in receptions and 12th in receiving yards – a massive jump from his rookie year, when he ranked 51st and 63rd in those two categories. He also matched Tyler Lockett’s single-season franchise receptions record and finished 12th on the Seahawks’ single-season receiving yardage list. Smith-Njigba totaled 742 receiving yards over the final nine games, including a franchise-record seven straight games with 70-plus yards. He topped the 100-yard mark three times – including a career-high 180 yards and two touchdowns in an overtime loss to the Rams. To put his second-year leap in perspective: His 66.5 yards-per-game average this season was higher than his 63-yard season high as a rookie.

SMITH TO JSN AGAIN! THIS TIME FOR SIX! pic.twitter.com/ciXD042RFX — NFL (@NFL) November 4, 2024

S Coby Bryant

2023 stats: 0 interceptions, 0 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble (9 games)

2024 stats: 3 interceptions, 6 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble (17 games)

Drafted as a cornerback, Bryant worked his way into the nickel corner role as a rookie in 2022 before falling down the depth chart during an injury-plagued 2023. But after switching to safety this year, the former fourth-round pick bounced back in a major way. Bryant began the season as the third safety, but took over the starting role in Week 7 when Rayshawn Jenkins went down with an injury. Bryant played so well that he held onto the role for the rest of the season, even after Jenkins return in Week 12. Bryant showcased his playmaking ability with three interceptions, six pass breakups and a forced fumble – including a game-swinging 69-yard pick-six in a win over the Cardinals. Bryant ranked 22nd out of 98 safeties in Pro Football Focus grading and had the 14th-best opponents’ passer rating among safeties with at least 500 snaps.

OLB Derick Hall

2023 stats: 0 sacks, 3 tackles for loss, 1 pass breakup, 5 QB hits (17 games)

2024 stats: 8 sacks, 6 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 20 QB hits (17 games)

After not recording a sack as a rookie, Hall took a big step forward with eight sacks, six tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in a breakout second season. The 2023 second-round pick finished second on the team in sacks, trailing only Leonard Williams. He finished tied for 27th on the NFL’s sack leaderboard, including tied for fourth among players in his draft class. Hall also had a 36-yard fumble return for a touchdown against the Falcons off a strip-sack from Boye Mafe. Hall did most of his damage at the start of the season, exploding for five sacks over the first five games. Then after a midseason lull, he closed strong with sacks in back-to-back games in Weeks 16 and 17. Hall more than doubled his snap count this year, increasing his defensive snap rate from 26% to 60%.

LT Charles Cross

2023 PFF grade: 38th out of 81 tackles

2024 PFF grade: 10th out of 81 tackles

Cross was a rare bright spot in another rough year for Seattle’s offensive line. After a promising first two seasons, the former No. 9 overall pick appeared to take the next step this fall toward becoming one of the game’s premier left tackles. Cross ranked 10th out of 81 tackles in PFF grading, which continued a steady upward progression after ranking 54th as a rookie in 2022 and 38th in 2023. He was equally effective both run blocking and pass blocking, ranking 15th in the former and 16th in the latter. The 6-foot-5, 311-pound Cross also received high marks from ESPN, ranking 16th among tackles in pass block win rate. And along a Seahawks O-line that was ravaged by injuries, Cross stayed healthy and played all but three of the team’s offensive snaps.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• How should Seattle Seahawks approach RBs in 2025?

• An NFL insider’s view on Seattle Seahawks OC change and what’s next

• Seattle Seahawks OC Search: Brock’s 2 surprising names to watch

• With Seattle Seahawks’ 2025 opponents set, here’s what stands out

• Where Seattle Seahawks players, team finished on NFL leaderboards

Follow @CameronVanTil