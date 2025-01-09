A pair of candidates have surfaced in the Seattle Seahawks’ search for a new offensive coordinator.

An NFL insider’s view on Seahawks OC change and what’s next

The Seahawks are scheduled to interview Detroit Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley and Chicago Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown, according to multiple reports. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero first reported the news Thursday morning.

Seattle will interview Fraley on Friday and Brown on Saturday, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

The Seahawks moved on from offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb on Monday after an up-and-down season for Seattle’s offense that included one of the worst rushing attacks in the league.

Fraley, 47, has been on Detroit’s coaching staff for the past seven seasons, including the past five as the team’s offensive line coach. Fraley has coached an offensive line that’s paved the way for one of the NFL’s best rushing attacks. The Lions rank third in Pro Football Focus’ run block grading and finished the regular season sixth in both rushing yards per game (146.4) and yards per carry (4.7).

During his time in Detroit, Fraley has helped develop four-time Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow and three-time Pro Bowl right tackle Penei Sewell. As a player, Fraley started 123 games at center and guard over a 10-year NFL career with the Eagles (2001-05), Browns (2006-09) and Rams (2010).

According to Breer, Fraley has done groundwork in searching for a pass game coordinator that he would pair with as an OC. As the top seed in the NFC, the Lions have a first-round bye in the NFL playoffs and are awaiting their divisional-round matchup on Jan. 18 or 19.

Brown, 38, began the season as Chicago’s passing game coordinator. He then was promoted to offensive coordinator when Shane Waldron, a former Seahawks assistant, was fired as OC on Nov. 12, and then to interim head coach when Matt Eberflus was fired on Nov. 29. Brown went 1-4 as the Bears’ interim head coach.

Brown was the Carolina Panthers’ offensive coordinator in 2023. Prior to that, he spent three seasons under head coach Sean McVay on the Los Angeles Rams’ coaching staff, where he held various roles an assistant head coach, running backs coach and tight ends coach

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Salk: What will decide if Geno Smith returns with Seahawks in ’25

• Four Seattle Seahawks who took the biggest leap in 2024

• How should Seattle Seahawks approach RBs in 2025?

• With Seattle Seahawks’ 2025 opponents set, here’s what stands out

• Where Seattle Seahawks players, team finished on NFL leaderboards

Follow @CameronVanTil