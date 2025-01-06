The Seattle Seahawks have relieved offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb of his duties after just one season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted on social media Monday morning.

The move comes after an up-and-down season for Seattle’s offense, which finished 18th in points per game (22.1) and 21st in points per drive (1.89).

The Seahawks struggled all year to find balance, ranking eighth in passing yards per game (236.5), but just 28th in rushing yards per game (95.7) and 19th in yards per carry (4.2). They ran the ball on just 37.2% of their plays, which was the fifth-lowest rate in the league.

The 48-year-old Grubb was hired to join first-year head coach Mike Macdonald’s staff last February after Seattle moved on from longtime head coach Pete Carroll. It was Grubb’s first time coaching at the NFL level after a long run of success in the college ranks.

Grubb spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons as the offensive coordinator at UW, where he oversaw a high-flying Huskies attack that was one of the most prolific offenses in college football. Prior to that, he had success at Fresno State, Eastern Michigan and NAIA-level University of Sioux Falls. Grubb was set to follow former UW head coach Kalen DeBoer to Alabama to become the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator before taking the Seahawks’ OC job.

Seattle wrapped up a 10-7 season on Sunday with a win over the Los Angeles Rams, but missed the playoffs after being on the wrong end of a strength-of-victory tiebreaker with the NFC West champion Rams.

This story will be updated with more information.

