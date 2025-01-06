Ernest Jones IV is confident he’ll return to the Seattle Seahawks next season.

After Sunday’s season-ending victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Jones told reporters, “We’re going to get it done. I’m gonna be a Seahawk. I firmly believe that,” according to The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar.

Jones also confirmed a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that came out Saturday stating that Jones and the team had “amicably paused discussions” on a new contract.

Jones earlier this week expressed his interest in returning to the organization.

“Everything is going that way,” Jones said on Wednesday. “Coaches like me. I love it here. I would love to be here. As far as (an) extension or free agency, I’m just letting my agent handle it, letting the organization handle it, and hopefully we get something done so I can be around.”

Of players who are set to hit free agency this offseason, Jones, who is in the final year of his rookie deal, appears to be Seattle’s clear top target for retention.

Jones was acquired in an Oct. 23 trade that sent season-opening starter Jerome Baker to the Tennessee Titans, kicking off a midseason remodel of the Seahawks’ linebacker room. The fourth-year linebacker made an instant impact in his new home, taking over as the defensive signal-caller and helping spark a midseason turnaround by the defense.

Through the first eight weeks of the season, the defense ranked near the bottom of the league with 24.4 points and 148.4 rushing yards allowed per game. In the nine games after, the group held opponents to just 19.4 points and 92.3 rushing yards per game.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald and Jones’ teammates have expressed the linebacker’s importance to the defense throughout the season since his arrival. Macdonald reiterated that sentiment earlier in the week.

“We love him,” Macdonald said Monday. “He’s a great player and there’s a poise to how he operates, which I respect. I think the guy loves football. Those are the guys that do really well here. He would do great in a lot of organizations, probably every organization, but I think he’s a great fit here. We love him, and I think he loves it here too. It’s been great so far.”

In 10 total games with Seahawks, Jones totaled 94 tackles, two passes defended, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble and 0.5 sacks.

NFL free agency opens when the new league year starts on March 12. Jones will become an unrestricted free agent on that date, but the Seahawks could sign him to an extension beforehand.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported that Jones on Sunday said he “definitely” thinks he and the team will agree on a deal before free agency begins.

