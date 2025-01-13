The Seattle Seahawks’ biggest and most pressing need this offseason is their offensive line, but another interesting position group to monitor is tight end.

No. 2 tight end AJ Barner, a fourth-round draft pick out of Michigan, had a promising rookie campaign with 30 receptions for 245 yards and four touchdowns. But it’s possible Seattle could move on from one or both of its other two tight ends.

Noah Fant could be a potential salary cap casualty, given that his production hasn’t lived up to his first-round draft status or his contract since arriving from the Denver Broncos in the 2022 Russell Wilson trade. Fant hasn’t ranked higher than 18th in receiving yards among tight ends during his three years in Seattle. And he isn’t known for his run blocking, ranking just 69th out of 75 tight ends in Pro Football Focus’ run block grading this past season.

That could make it difficult for the Seahawks to keep Fant in 2025, which would be the second year of his two-year, $21 million deal. According to Over The Cap, Fant’s cap hit increases to $13.4 million in 2025 and the franchise could can save $8.9 million in cap space if they release him prior to June 1. With Seattle currently sitting $27.4 million over the cap – more than just two other teams – releasing Fant could be a way to clear some much-needed space.

Meanwhile, it seems unlikely the Seahawks will re-sign Pharaoh Brown after an underwhelming 2024 season in Seattle. Brown had just eight catches for 65 yards and ranked 49th out of 75 tight ends in PFF run block grading.

If the Seahawks are looking to upgrade their tight end room, how does this year’s NFL Draft class look? During an appearance last week on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller raved about two elite tight end prospects who have particularly bright futures: Penn State’s Tyler Warren and Michigan’s Colston Loveland.

If the Seahawks don’t select an offensive lineman or an edge rusher with their No. 18 overall pick, Miller said Warren and Loveland both would be slam-dunk picks if they’re still on the board. Below is a closer look at both players.

“They’re both gonna be stars,” Miller said.

Tyler Warren (Penn State)

Warren is coming off a spectacular season that garnered a seventh-place finish in the Heisman Trophy voting, which was the best finish by a tight end since 1977.

The ultra-versatile Warren racked up 104 catches for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns over 16 games, while helping lead the Nittany Lions to the College Football Playoff semifinals. The 6-foot-6, 261-pound senior also was PFF’s top-graded run-blocking tight end.

And as a former star high school quarterback, he was a Swiss Army knife weapon who occasionally lined up as a wildcat quarterback and a running back. He rushed for 218 yards and four TDs on 26 carries, while also completing 3 of 6 passes for 35 yards and a TD.

Warren topped the 100-yard receiving mark four times this season, including a monster 17-catch, 224-yard performance against USC that tied the FBS record for most receptions in a game by a tight end. He had one play in that game where he lined up at center, snapped the ball, ran a go route downfield and leaped over a safety in the end zone to haul in a trick-play double pass for a 32-yard TD reception.

“He’s amazing,” Miller said. “He had a touchdown rushing, receiving and passing. I mean, he does it all. He’s 6-foot-6, 255, but he moves like he’s 6-foot-3. He moves like he’s a much smaller player. Tyler Warren, he’s a top-10 player for me.”

Colston Loveland (Michigan)

Could the Seahawks draft a Michigan tight end for the second straight year? Loveland and Barner were teammates on Michigan’s 2023 national championship team, with Loveland actually serving as the Wolverines’ top tight end and Barner as the backup.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Loveland had 45 catches for 649 yards and four TDs during Michigan’s 2023 title run, including a key 41-yard catch-and-run in the national championship game against the UW Huskies. The Gooding, Idaho, native was hampered by injuries and subpar quarterback play this past fall, but still mustered 56 catches for 582 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games – including seven catches for a season-high 112 yards against Oregon.

“He got banged up this year at Michigan, they couldn’t throw the ball at all, so that affected his numbers,” Miller said. “But I watched him at Michigan’s pro day last year when J.J. McCarthy was throwing to him and he’s special. He could be like a Trey McBride type player in the NFL. He can do it all. He’s so, so talented.”

Listen to the full conversation with ESPN’s Matt Miller on Brock and Salk at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. Tune in to Brock and Salk weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

