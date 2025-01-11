The Seattle Seahawks head into the offseason clearly needing to upgrade the interior of their offensive line. They appear to have plenty of options in free agency.

ESPN’s Miller names potential draft targets at guard for Seattle Seahawks

During his Blue 88 segment Friday on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk, former NFL quarterback Brock Huard highlighted what stands out to him about the upcoming NFL free agent class. For Huard, it is the amount of viable options on the interior of the offensive line.

“This is where it’s always a little bit dangerous … because just because you know the name does not mean they’re good anymore,” Huard said. “But there were names at center, guys we’ve talked about in the past. The center (Ryan Kelly) that we wanted to draft out of Alabama (in 2016). … Now that’s a name that they loved 10 years ago. How beat up is his body and everything else? I don’t know but, man, there are some guards.”

Kelly went 18th overall to the Indianapolis Colts in 2016, eight selections in front of where the Seahawks were originally set to pick before trading back to No. 31. He’s spent all nine of his NFL seasons with the Colts, making four Pro Bowl appearances and earning an All-Pro selection. However, the 31-year-old Kelly has missed 10 games over the past two seasons, including seven this season due to neck and knee injuries. He allowed only sack and was the 14th-ranked center in Pro Football Focus grading in 2024.

Another name that caught the attention of Huard was Detroit Lions guard Kevin Zeitler, who was the third-ranked guard in PFF grading and allowed five sacks this season. Zeitler made his first Pro Bowl in 2023 with a Baltimore Ravens team that featured Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald as its defensive coordinator. The former first-round pick will be 35 years old next season.

The name that Huard was most excited about was Kansas City guard Trey Smith, who he called “an absolute monster.” Smith was the ninth-ranked guard in PFF grading this season and didn’t allow a sack while appearing in all 17 games. Smith, a sixth-round pick in 2021, is much younger than the options named above at just 25 years old. He earned his first Pro Bowl selection this season.

“He’s a difference-making dude right there in Kansas City,” Huard said.

Additionally, Huard mentioned longtime Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin as another potential target on the interior. The 34-year-old Martin has been a Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection in all but two of his 11 NFL seasons, most recently earning both honors in 2023. He ranked 32nd among guards in PFF grading this season. Martin did show some signs of regression this season, though. He surrendered a career-worst five sacks despite playing in just 10 games.

“There at least is like a Baskin-Robbins of a lot of names here,” Huard said. “I don’t remember in years past seeing this much production, name recognition and then at the very top end – as I said there with the Kansas City guard – really elite stuff. So I was encouraged.”

