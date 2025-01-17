Minnesota Vikings assistant offensive coordinator and assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski has advanced to the second round of the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive coordinator search, according to a social media post by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on Friday morning.

The 28-year-old Udinski is slated for an in-person interview with the Seahawks on Friday after taking part in a virtual interview earlier this week, Garafolo reported.

Udinski is the second known candidate to receive a second interview for the Seahawks’ OC job. New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak also is interviewing with Seattle on Friday, according to a social media post from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Thursday morning.

Udinski is in his third season with the Vikings and second as the team’s assistant quarterbacks coach. He previously spent two seasons as an assistant on the Carolina Panthers’ staff.

With the Vikings, Udinski helped seventh-year quarterback Sam Darnold resurrect his career this season while starting in place of injured first-round pick J.J. McCarthy. Minnesota was eliminated from the playoffs with a loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC wild-card round Monday night.

The Vikings ranked ninth in the league in scoring, 12th in total yards, sixth in passing yards and 19th in rushing yards this season.

Udinski and Kubiak are among five known candidates who have emerged to replace former Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb, who was let go after one season at the helm.

The other reported candidates are Detroit Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley, Chicago Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Leftwich’s name emerged Friday morning from NFL on CBS insider Jonathan Jones, who reported on social media that Leftwich has interviewed with Seattle.

