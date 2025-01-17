Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Report: Another Seahawks OC candidate gets 2nd interview

Jan 17, 2025, 9:17 AM | Updated: 9:34 am

Seattle Seahawks players huddle up...

Seattle Seahawks players huddle during a 2024 game. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

(Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

Minnesota Vikings assistant offensive coordinator and assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski has advanced to the second round of the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive coordinator search, according to a social media post by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on Friday morning.

Report: Seahawks to hold 2nd interview with Klint Kubiak for OC job

The 28-year-old Udinski is slated for an in-person interview with the Seahawks on Friday after taking part in a virtual interview earlier this week, Garafolo reported.

Udinski is the second known candidate to receive a second interview for the Seahawks’ OC job. New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak also is interviewing with Seattle on Friday, according to a social media post from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Thursday morning.

Udinski is in his third season with the Vikings and second as the team’s assistant quarterbacks coach. He previously spent two seasons as an assistant on the Carolina Panthers’ staff.

With the Vikings, Udinski helped seventh-year quarterback Sam Darnold resurrect his career this season while starting in place of injured first-round pick J.J. McCarthy. Minnesota was eliminated from the playoffs with a loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC wild-card round Monday night.

The Vikings ranked ninth in the league in scoring, 12th in total yards, sixth in passing yards and 19th in rushing yards this season.

Udinski and Kubiak are among five known candidates who have emerged to replace former Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb, who was let go after one season at the helm.

The other reported candidates are Detroit Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley, Chicago Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Leftwich’s name emerged Friday morning from NFL on CBS insider Jonathan Jones, who reported on social media that Leftwich has interviewed with Seattle.

This story will be updated with additional information.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Daniel Jeremiah: What Seattle Seahawks should look for in next OC
• How would Klint Kubiak fit as Seattle Seahawks OC?
• Lefko: The path for Seattle Seahawks to win a Super Bowl within 3 seasons
Seattle Seahawks OC Search: Insiders weigh in on each candidate
• How far are Seahawks from becoming a true contender? An insider’s view

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks players huddle up...

Cameron Van Til

Report: Another Seahawks OC candidate gets 2nd interview

Minnesota Vikings assistant Grant Udinski has reportedly advanced to the second round of the Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator search.

18 minutes ago

Seattle Seahawks request interview with Klint Kubiak...

Zac Hereth

How would Klint Kubiak fit as Seahawks OC?

The New Orleans offensive coordinator is the first known candidate to receive a second interview with the Seattle Seahawks.

20 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Leslie Frazier...

Cameron Van Til

Report: Seahawks assistant Leslie Frazier to interview for Cowboys HC job

Seattle Seahawks assistant head coach Leslie Frazier is set to interview for the Dallas Cowboys' head-coaching vacancy, per a report.

22 hours ago

New Orleans Saints Klint Kubiak Derek Carr 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Report: Seahawks to hold 2nd interview with Klint Kubiak for OC job

The Seattle Seahawks are set to conduct a second in-person interview with New Orleans Saints OC Klint Kubiak on Friday, per a report.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator OC search Hank Fraley 2021 Detroit Lions...

Zac Hereth

Daniel Jeremiah: What Seahawks should look for in next OC

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah on what he would look for in an OC. Plus, his insight on one of the Seattle Seahawks' known candidates.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks...

Mike Lefko

Lefko: The path for Seahawks to win a Super Bowl within 3 seasons

Mike Lefko shares a three-step plan he believes can vault the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl title in the near future.

2 days ago

Report: Another Seahawks OC candidate gets 2nd interview