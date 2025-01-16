A frontrunner seems to be emerging in the Seattle Seahawks’ search for an offensive coordinator.

Report: Seahawks assistant Leslie Frazier to interview for Cowboys HC job

The Seahawks are reportedly set to meet with New Orleans Saints play caller Klint Kubiak for an in-person, second interview Friday. NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo said it feels like Kubiak is in the “driver’s seat” for the job.

Kubiak, who just completed his first season as the offensive coordinator in New Orleans, is the first known candidate to secure a second interview for the Seahawks’ open position. Other known candidates who have reportedly interviewed once are Detroit offensive line coach Hank Fraley, Chicago interim head coach Thomas Brown and Minnesota assistant offensive coordinator and assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski.

“I feel good about it,” Seahawks Radio Network analyst Michael Bumpus said of the team’s interest in Kubiak during Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy. “… I think that this makes sense when you look at the type of offense that he runs, the experience that this guy has. And (if) you come back for a second interview, he must have done something right. He must have looked good on that whiteboard and the philosophies were on point. So I feel OK about. You go back and you watch the Saints film and I like what I saw on film.”

The creativity in Kubiak’s system is something that caught Bumpus’ attention.

“He gives you a little bit of everything and he sauces it up before the ball is snapped” Bumpus said. “Now that’s what I think (Seahawks head coach) Mike Macdonald is looking for. Established the run first, which he tries to do on first and second down, and then just getting the numbers in your favor, having the defense have to shift and react to what you’re doing pre snap – which paints the picture for the quarterback if you are throwing the foot.”

Kubiak has deep roots in the league and strong ties to the vaunted Shanahan coaching tree that has produced an array of NFL play callers. His dad, Gary Kubiak, was a longtime offensive coordinator under Mike Shanahan in Denver and won a pair of Super Bowls in the late 90’s as an assistant with the Broncos. Gary Kubiak went on to win another Super Bowl as head coach of the Broncos in 2015 and is the all-time winningest head coach in Houston Texans history.

Klint Kubiak has been an offensive assistant at the college and pro levels since 2010. He landed his first offensive coordinator job with Minnesota in 2021 following two seasons as the team’s quarterbacks coach. Kubiak got another chance to call plays during the 2022 campaign with Denver after then-head coach Nathaniel Hackett was stripped of his play-calling duties midseason. He then spent a season as the passing game coordinator under Kyle Shanahan, the son of Mike, with San Francisco before taking over as the Saints offensive coordinator this past season.

Saints play-by-play voice Mike Hoss joined Bump and Stacy earlier in the week to share his insight on Kubiak. He described his offense as being built on running the ball first.

“What Klint will tell you and what (Saints quarterback Derek) Carr will say is that the beauty of this offense, when you’re running it correctly, in the quarterback’s first four or five steps, the defense won’t know run or pass,” Hoss said. “If you’re doing it well, that’s the goal. I do believe it is kind of a run-first offense, but it’s built on the premise that you don’t know. A lot of naked boots, a lot of taking it underneath. You’ve got to be able to run the football on first and second down to some degree of positivity.”

Related: What we learned about Seattle Seahawks OC candidate Klint Kubiak

Co-host Stacy Rost asked Bumpus, a former NFL wide receiver, if the run-first style fits the personnel of the Seahawks, who finished 28th in rushing in 2024.

“The guys who are here right now, it’s not going to be the same group,” Bumpus said. “Different guys on the offensive line are going to show up. They’re going to acquire different guys on that O-line. Even the guys returning will be a bit older. I think that this fits what I think Mike Macdonald wants to do. Now it’s up to him and John Schneider to make sure that Kubiak has the guys in place to execute this. I think you have some guys here who can do it. Obviously your tackles are good to go. I really think (Olu) Oluwatimi is going to be OK (at center).”

Bumpus believes the guard spots would need to be addressed for Kubiak’s system.

“You’re really looking at the guard spots and wondering what’s going to happen there,” Bumpus said. “And when you are running that zone type of look, those guards are going to be essential because they’re responsible to get into that second level and take care of the linebackers. I think that (Kubiak’s) offense does a great job of putting guys in advantageous positions.”

One concern about Kubiak is the stark drop-off the Saints’ offensive experienced under him this past season. New Orleans led the league in scoring after its first two games but finished the season 24th.

“The thing about the Saints experiment is that they were so banged up early, you didn’t get a true dose of what this guy can really be,” Bumpus said. “All you have are really the first two games to kind of go off and say, ‘All right, when they’re at their best, this is what we’re doing.’ So you can’t really look at the outcome, you look at the approach when you’re breaking down the film of Kubiak, because you have to understand he didn’t have his dogs out there the same way I talk about (former Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan) Grubb not having his dogs.”

Tune in to Bump and Stacy from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Lefko: The path for Seattle Seahawks to win a Super Bowl within 3 seasons

• Daniel Jeremiah: What Seattle Seahawks should look for in next OC

• Seattle Seahawks OC Search: Insiders weigh in on each candidate

• How far are Seahawks from becoming a true contender? An insider’s view

• Analyst: Why this is the year Seattle Seahawks invest in O-line

Follow @ZacHereth