The 2025 NFL Draft is still more than three months away, but there’s a common theme among prognosticators on which position group the Seattle Seahawks should target with their first-round pick.

And it’s no surprise.

The Seahawks have a glaring need to improve their offensive line, especially at the guard spots. Second-year player Anthony Bradford and rookie Sataoa Laumea both struggled at right guard in 2024. Veteran left guard Laken Tomlinson had an inconsistent year and will be a free agent this offseason. And while the tackle spots are in much better shape with Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas, the latter’s durability remains a concern after he missed a combined 21 games over the past two seasons.

Those issues are certainly reflected in a number of recent mock drafts, as there currently appears to be a general consensus that Seattle should target an offensive lineman with its No. 18 overall pick.

Below is a sampling of some recent mock draft picks for the Seahawks at No. 18, along with reasoning from each prognosticator. Six of the seven experts below have the Seahawks drafting an offensive lineman, including two apiece tabbing Oregon’s Josh Conerly Jr. and Texas’ Kelvin Banks Jr. to Seattle. Another common theme is versatility, as three of the four linemen listed below have the potential flexibility to play either guard or tackle.

Seahawks mock draft picks at No. 18

• Josh Conerly Jr., OT/G, Oregon

ESPN’s Jordan Reid: “The durability concerns surrounding right tackle Abraham Lucas are becoming a long-term issue, as he has been limited to 13 games over the past two seasons. Finding a player who can develop inside at guard and eventually replace Lucas or could slot in at tackle right away should be a priority. The 6-4, 315-pound Conerly made a huge leap in his second season as a starter, allowing only one sack and five pressures. He could be Lucas’ heir apparent or jump in somewhere else on Seattle’s line.”

• Josh Conerly Jr., OT/G, Oregon

The 33rd Team’s Kyle Crabbs: “Conerly is a player the Seahawks should know as well as anyone, given that he’s playing in the Pacific Northwest. There’s no doubt he’s got the explosiveness and movement skills to be an asset as both a run blocker and a pass protector, which should open doors for him to play at either guard or tackle in the short term. Seattle’s offensive line should be priority No. 1 this offseason after the unit’s 2024 performance – Conerly gives them valuable flexibility.”

• Kelvin Banks Jr., OT/G, Texas

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler: “There are plenty of differing opinions around the league on Banks. Some see him as a tackle; others as a guard. Some think he could sneak into the top 15; others see more of a late first-rounder. The Seahawks’ issues on the offensive line extend beyond their personnel, but Banks has ‘quality starter’ written all over him and would help stabilize things.”

• Kelvin Banks Jr., OT/G, Texas

NBC Sports’ Connor Rogers: “There will be a divide among NFL evaluators on whether Banks’ long-term home is at tackle (where he was a multi-year starter for Texas) or guard. His consistency in pass pro, specifically with the leverage he plays with, could make for a smooth transition there for Seattle in a spot they need help.”

• Armand Membou, OT/G, Missouri

USA TODAY’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: “Upon firing offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb after just one season, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald made it clear he wants to pivot to an approach that more heavily emphasizes a hard-charging rushing attack. The overwhelmingly powerful Membou can help fulfill that vision, whether by remaining at right tackle or moving inside to address Seattle’s biggest problem area.”

• Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Yahoo Sports’ Nate Tice and Charles McDonald: “Seattle needs an offensive lineman to stabilize the unit for Geno Smith and the next coordinator. Booker makes a lot of sense as a steady, tough player up front to help improve the weakest part of Seattle’s offense.”

• Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards: “Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald had Kyle Hamilton in Baltimore. He lands his version of Hamilton as Nick Emmanwori transitions to the Pacific Northwest. Emmanwori is a bigger safety who can step into the box or stay back in coverage.”

