So far, there are two known candidates who have reportedly advanced to the second round of interviews for the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive coordinator job.

Report: Another Seahawks OC candidate gets 2nd interview

There’s the well-known name: 37-year-old New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who is the son of Super Bowl-winning head coach Gary Kubiak.

And then there’s the relative unknown: 28-year-old Minnesota Vikings assistant offensive coordinator and assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski.

Who is Udinski? Ben Goessling, who covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune and wrote a feature story about Udinski in November, joined Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk on Friday to discuss Udinski’s rapidly rising stock and what makes him so unique.

“He’s a fascinating dude,” Goessling said.

Since joining the Vikings’ coaching staff in 2022, Udinski has already been promoted twice in his three seasons under head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Prior to his time in Minnesota, Udinski spent two seasons on the Carolina Panthers’ staff and one season as a graduate assistant at Baylor. He also played on both sides of the ball in college, playing one season as a tight end at Davidson before transferring to Towson and playing defensive end for three seasons.

According to Goessling, Udinski has quickly become one of the most important coaches on a staff that guided the Vikings to a 14-3 record this season. In Goessling’s piece, O’Connell raves about Udinski’s “unbelievable understanding” of the game “sheer football stamina.”

“It’s basically all football, all the time,” Goessling said. “You hear stories about his apartment – it’s just football stuff. There’s not much else going on. And J.J. McCarthy will call him at 11 o’clock at night to ask about, ‘Hey, on this third down, where do you want me to go if they blitz this?’ And Grant’s right there to talk.”

One of the rare times Udinski’s mind isn’t on football, Goessling wrote, is when he goes off the grid for one of his summer trips to remote spots in places like the Rocky Mountains, the Alps or Scandinavia. According to Goessling, Udinski typically travels solo and either camps or stays in mountain huts.

“The combination of football acumen and the willingness to just shut it down and go stay in hostels in Sweden and all that kind of stuff is (definitely not) common,” Goessling said.

“People around that building are fascinated, certainly, by his off-the-field hobbies,” Goessling added. “But as much as anything, they’re fascinated by how much football he knows, how much he retains, how good he is at just connecting with players and dispensing information in a way that makes them better.”

Goessling said that while it may be too soon for Udinski to get an OC job at age 28, he’s a rising commodity who is expected to rise quickly through the NFL coaching ranks.

“He’s a guy that people want to get to know, for sure,” Goessling said.

Goessling said that Udinski’s talent and potential could ultimately help a team look past his lack of play-calling experience.

“When Kevin O’Connell is sitting there saying, ‘I think this guy’s a head coach, I think this guy’s an offensive coordinator in the not-too-distant future,’ you kind of figure the rest of it out later,” Goessling. “I mean, Kevin O’Connell would say he’s already basically operating like a quarterbacks coach now. And they’ve made him an assistant offensive coordinator, because he weighs in that much on the game plan.

“I think the only thing that would be different for him is when you’re working for a defensive head coach like he would be in Seattle, you are the guy that’s calling plays. You are the guy that’s running that room. He has not done either of those things. … But the level of understanding defensive adjustments and how you counter those things – I mean, the Vikings talk about him in that regard like he is already invaluable to what they do.

“So yeah, there is an argument to be made of, ‘You know what? We’ll figure it out. We want you in the building because you’re that sharp.’ And I don’t think it’ll be long before somebody says, ‘Hey, this is our guy.'”

Listen to the full conversation with the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. Tune in to Brock and Salk weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Report: Seahawks to hold 2nd interview with Klint Kubiak for OC job

• How would Klint Kubiak fit as Seattle Seahawks OC?

• Daniel Jeremiah: What Seattle Seahawks should look for in next OC

• Lefko: The path for Seattle Seahawks to win a Super Bowl within 3 seasons

• Seattle Seahawks OC Search: Insiders weigh in on each candidate

Follow @CameronVanTil