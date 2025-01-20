The Chicago Bears have reportedly found their new head coach, and there are two reasons Seattle Seahawks fans should be interested in the news.

The first is pretty obvious. With Ben Johnson agreeing to become Chicago’s coach per multiple reports, that means the potential landing spots for former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has narrowed. Carroll, who did not coach in 2024 after being let go last January by the Seahawks, interviewed for the Bears’ vacancy earlier this month. Attention now turns to the Las Vegas Raiders, who have also interviewed Carroll for their head coach position.

The other reason is even more important to Seahawks fans because it pertains to the current Seattle team.

Johnson has been a successful offensive coordinator in his three years with the Detroit Lions, and while he wasn’t a candidate to make a lateral move with the Seahawks, one of the coaches under him in Detroit reportedly is in the Seattle OC mix. That is Lions offensive coach Hank Fraley, who seems a likely Lions OC candidate now as well, which would mean the Seahawks would have to contend with his current team for his services.

In addition to Fraley, the reported candidates for Seahawks OC are Saints OC Klint Kubiak, recent Bears interim coach Thomas Brown, former Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich, and Vikings assistant offensive coordinator and assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski.

Seattle parted ways with Ryan Grubb as its offensive coordinator the day after the Seahawks played their final game of the 2024 campaign. Grubb spent just one year with the Hawks after spending the previous two in the college ranks across town with the UW Huskies.

