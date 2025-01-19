The Seattle Seahawks find themselves in an unenviable position this offseason.

Draft Class Re-rank: Assessing the Seahawks’ 2024 picks

The Seahawks are projected to be well over the salary cap in 2025. According to OverTheCap.com, Seattle is set to be roughly $27.5 million over the cap next season. With projected rookie contracts added, that number climbs to just over $30.7 million.

It’s the third-worst salary cap situation in all of the NFL, trailing just the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints. Add in the fact that the Seahawks have multiple players up for consideration for contract extensions and linebacker Ernest Jones IV set for a new contract, and it equals an offseason that should see plenty of creativity from Seattle’s front office to free up cap space.

One of the ways the team can free up money is to cut players in an effort clear cap space. Here’s a look at the players who could become salary cap casualties this offseason.

Note: All figures are according to OverTheCap.

WR Tyler Lockett

2024 cap number: $30,895,000

Cap savings if released: $17,000,000

Unless the Seahawks and Lockett can come to agreement on a restructured deal that will greatly reduce his salary, it appears the veteran wide receiver may have played his last game as a Seahawk. Seattle can save over half the money it is projected to be over the salary cap by cutting Lockett at any point this offseason. Lockett has been an instrumental figure during his 10 years in the Pacific Northwest, establishing himself as one of the franchise’s greatest receivers. But he’ll turn 33 early next season and showed clear signs of regression this past year. His 49 catches for 600 yards and two touchdowns were all his lowest career totals since at least 2017.

OLB Dre’Mont Jones

2024 cap number: $25,645,418

Cap savings if released: $11,572,500 pre-June 1; $16,510,000 post-June 1

Jones is another player who appears very likely to be on his way out of Seattle. The veteran edge rusher signed the richest deal ever handed out to an external free agent by general manager John Schneider prior to the 2023 season, but his production hasn’t matched the salary with just 8.5 sacks in two years. With Boye Mafe and Derick Hall emerging as quality players on the edge the past two seasons, Jones is not only expensive, but also expendable.

OLB Uchenna Nwosu

2024 cap number: $21,168,333

Cap savings if released: $8,151,666 pre-June 1; $14,660,000 post-June 1

Nwosu is an interesting case, as the team could very well want to hold on to him due to his abilities to seal the edge against the run. However, injuries have limited him to just 12 games over the past two seasons. When Nwosu has been a healthy, he’s been a very good player. If he sticks with the Seahawks through this offseason, there’s a good chance it’s on a restructured deal. The Seahawks’ cap situation clears up quite a bit after 2025, so they could look to push a chunk of Nwsou’s cap hit to the final year of his contract.

TE Noah Fant

2024 cap number: $13,410,000

Cap savings if released: $8,910,000

The Seahawks signed Fant to a two-year extension last offseason and avoided losing the veteran tight end to free agency, but a solid year by rookie tight end AJ Barner could be enough to convince the team that saving nearly $9 million by releasing Fant is the right move. The former Denver Bronco has had a solid three-year stint with the Seahawks. However, his lack of ability as a blocker doesn’t seem to fit the identity the team wants to build under head coach Mike Macdonald.

S Rayshawn Jenkins

2024 cap number: $7,780,000

Cap savings if released: $5,280,000

Jenkins lost his starting role to Coby Bryant after going down with an injury, and it’s fair to question if the Seahawks would be willing to spend nearly $8 million on a No. 3 safety. Seattle also has in-house options to fill this spot in Jerrick Reed II and Ty Okada, who will each enter their third NFL seasons in 2025.

DT Roy Robertson-Harris

2024 cap number: $6,600,000

Cap savings if released: $6,600,000

The Seahawks could save all of the money owed Robertson-Harris in 2025 and 2026 ($6.8 million) if they were to cut him this offseason, which may be the avenue they need take if they’d like to re-sign veteran Jarran Reed. Robertson-Harris joined the team in Week 7 following a trade with Jacksonville and saw his playing time steadily decrease over the final six weeks of the season. Robertson-Harris also could be a candidate to return on a restructured deal.

OT George Fant

2024 cap number: $5,650,000

Cap savings if released: $3,800,000

Unless they feel like rookie sixth-round pick Michael Jerrell showed enough in his limited action, the Seahawks still need an insurance policy for Abraham Lucas at right tackle. That’s what Fant was brought in to be when he rejoined the team on a two-year deal this past offseason, but injuries limited the veteran to just 30 total snaps over two games. If the Seahawks are still looking for insurance at right tackle, they may want a younger and more durable option than Fant, who turns 33 this offseason and has missed 25 games over the past three seasons.

K Jason Myers

2024 cap number: $6,825,000

Cap savings if released: $3,075,000 pre-June 1; $4,950,000 post-June 1

Myers carries the second-highest cap hit of any kicker next season, behind only Baltimore’s Justin Tucker. Considering Myers’ usual dependability and the fickle nature of kickers, he could be hard to move on from. But the nearly $5 million Seattle would save by cutting him post-June 1 could be very valuable.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• How would Klint Kubiak fit as Seattle Seahawks OC?

• Insider: Why Seahawks’ 28-year-old OC candidate is ‘fascinating’

• An insider’s take on Seattle Seahawks OC candidate Byron Leftwich

• How far are Seahawks from becoming a true contender? An insider’s view

• Lefko: The path for Seattle Seahawks to win a Super Bowl within 3 seasons

Follow @ZacHereth