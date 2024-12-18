The end of the Seattle Seahawks’ last week of play was not promising on the injury front.

Bump: How Seahawks can get DK Metcalf going again

First-string running back Kenneth Walker III didn’t play for a second straight week due to a calf issue. Starting center Olu Oluwatimi left Sunday’s game against Green Bay with a knee/quad injury. And most concerning was the status of quarterback Geno Smith, who suffered a right knee injury when he was hit low in the third quarter, forcing Seattle to turn to backup Sam Howell.

The start of the Seahawks’ next week of practice, however, is a giant improvement.

Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald provided updates to reporters during his usual press conference prior to Wednesday’s practice, and his statements should provide optimism that all three could play this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Smith and Walker both took part in Seattle’s walkthrough on Wednesday morning.

“We’ve got a plan for practice,” Macdonald said regarding Smith. “… He’ll be out there for a significant capacity today. We’ll see how many reps he takes.”

As for Walker’s workload in practice, Macdonald said the Seahawks would “probably ramp it up a little more” on Thursday.

The Seahawks are taking it a little slower with Oluwatimi, a 2023 fifth-round NFL Draft pick out of Michigan who recently moved into Seattle’s starting center role.

“Olu, might not see him today full capacity, but should be out there tomorrow rocking and rolling,” Macdonald said.

There was one more piece of positive news for the Seahawks’ offense on Wednesday: tackle Stone Forsythe was activated from injured reserve, taking a spot on the 53-man active roster cleared Tuesday when Seattle waived veteran cornerback Artie Burns. The 26-year-old Forsythe played the first six games of the season, including five starts, before he was sidelined with a hand injury.

The Seahawks (8-6) are tied with the Los Angeles Rams for first place in the NFC West with three games remaining. The first of those will be at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at home against the Minnesota Vikings (11-2), who are tied with the Detroit Lions atop both the NFC North and the conference itself. Radio coverage will be carried on Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM and the Seattle Sports, KIRO Newsradio and official Seahawks apps beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday with the pregame show.

Seattle Seahawks coverage

• Big Ray Roberts: How Seahawks overthought the plan on offense

• The league has taken notice of Seahawks’ lack of home-field advantage

• Seahawks CB Riq Woolen’s inconsistent play ‘hard to explain’

• Check-In: Seattle looks to regroup after loss to Packers

• Breaking down Seattle Seahawks’ NFC West title and playoff odds

Follow @BrentStecker