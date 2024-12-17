Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seattle Seahawks make moves, freeing up a roster spot

Dec 17, 2024, 12:20 PM

Seattle Seahawks Artie Burns celebrates incomplete pass Carolina Panthers 2023...

Seattle Seahawks CB Artie Burns celebrates an incomplete pass in a 2023 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor, Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks made another roster move involving a veteran defensive back just days after bringing him back into the fold.

Seahawks Check-In: Seattle looks to regroup after good Geno news

Ninth-year cornerback Artie Burns has been waived by the Seahawks, the team announced late Tuesday morning. Burns was activated Saturday from injured reserve after recovering from a toe injury.

Seattle also released defensive end DeVere Levelston from the practice squad on Tuesday.

The two moves signal more to come with Burns’ spot now open on the Seahawks’ 53-man active roster.

Burns, 29, was a first-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Miami. He spent four years with the Steelers and one with the Chicago Bears before joining the Seahawks in free agency in 2022. Burns has bounced between Seattle’s active roster and practice squad each of the past two seasons. This season, the 6-foot, 187-pound Burns has appeared in one game for the Hawks, allowing one 7-yard completion on three targets.

Levelston, 23, checks in at 6 foot 3 and 281 pounds. He initially signed with Seattle as an undrafted free agent out of SMU in April, then was waived in late August and signed to the practice squad the next day.

The Seahawks (8-6) are tied with the Los Angeles Rams for the lead in the NFC West with three games to go. The first of those is a 1:05 p.m. game this Sunday in Seattle against the Minnesota Vikings (12-2), who have already clinched a playoff spot and currently sit in the NFC’s No. 5 seed for the postseason.

The radio broadcast of Sunday’s game will air on Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, and the mobile apps from Seattle Sports, KIRO Newsradio and the Seahawks beginning at 10 a.m. with the pregame show. For details on how to hear Seahawks Radio Network broadcasts, click here.

More coverage on the Seattle Seahawks

Breaking down Seahawks’ NFC West title and playoff odds
Seahawks CB Riq Woolen’s inconsistent play ‘hard to explain’
What’s happened to the Seahawks’ home-field advantage?
Brock and Salk: What we learned about Seahawks’ QB situation
Geno Smith’s Status: The latest update on Seattle Seahawks QB

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Artie Burns celebrates incomplete pass Carolina Panthers 2023...

Brent Stecker

Seattle Seahawks make moves, freeing up a roster spot

The Seattle Seahawks made another roster move involving a veteran defensive back just days after bringing him back into the fold.

5 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Riq Woolen pass interference Green Bay Packers Romeo Doubs 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Seahawks CB Riq Woolen’s inconsistent play ‘hard to explain’

Dave Wyman and Bob Stelton discuss cornerback Riq Woolen's up-and-down season, which continued with a rough performance on Sunday night.

5 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith Jaxon Smith-Njigba JSN...

Shane Lantz

Seahawks Check-In: Seattle looks to regroup after good Geno news

The Associated Press does its weekly look at the state of the Seattle Seahawks following an ugly loss at home to the Green Bay Packers.

6 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks losing homefield advantage...

Zac Hereth

What’s happened to the Seahawks’ home-field advantage?

Seattle Sports' Bump and Stacy discuss the factors that have led to the Seattle Seahawks' once-feared Lumen Field losing its mystique.

7 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Devon Witherspoon Los Angeles Rams Demarcus Robinson 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Breaking down Seahawks’ NFC West title and playoff odds

Here's a breakdown of where things stand for the Seattle Seahawks, including the potential for a wild tiebreaker scenario with the Rams.

8 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith injury...

Brent Stecker

Geno Smith’s Status: Seattle Seahawks provide Monday update

The Seattle Seahawks had good news to share Monday afternoon about the knee injury to quarterback Geno Smith.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks make moves, freeing up a roster spot