Seattle Seahawks make moves, freeing up a roster spot

The Seattle Seahawks made another roster move involving a veteran defensive back just days after bringing him back into the fold.

Ninth-year cornerback Artie Burns has been waived by the Seahawks, the team announced late Tuesday morning. Burns was activated Saturday from injured reserve after recovering from a toe injury.

Seattle also released defensive end DeVere Levelston from the practice squad on Tuesday.

The two moves signal more to come with Burns’ spot now open on the Seahawks’ 53-man active roster.

Burns, 29, was a first-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Miami. He spent four years with the Steelers and one with the Chicago Bears before joining the Seahawks in free agency in 2022. Burns has bounced between Seattle’s active roster and practice squad each of the past two seasons. This season, the 6-foot, 187-pound Burns has appeared in one game for the Hawks, allowing one 7-yard completion on three targets.

Levelston, 23, checks in at 6 foot 3 and 281 pounds. He initially signed with Seattle as an undrafted free agent out of SMU in April, then was waived in late August and signed to the practice squad the next day.

The Seahawks (8-6) are tied with the Los Angeles Rams for the lead in the NFC West with three games to go. The first of those is a 1:05 p.m. game this Sunday in Seattle against the Minnesota Vikings (12-2), who have already clinched a playoff spot and currently sit in the NFC’s No. 5 seed for the postseason.

The radio broadcast of Sunday’s game will air on Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, and the mobile apps from Seattle Sports, KIRO Newsradio and the Seahawks beginning at 10 a.m. with the pregame show. For details on how to hear Seahawks Radio Network broadcasts, click here.

