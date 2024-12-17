Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks Check-In: Seattle looks to regroup after good Geno news

Dec 17, 2024, 11:14 AM | Updated: 11:19 am

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith Jaxon Smith-Njigba JSN...

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith walks off the field after an injury vs. Green Bay on Dec. 15, 2024. (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

(Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY SHANE LANTZ


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks got some encouraging news a day after a dispiriting loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that tests on Smith’s right knee did not reveal any major injury, adding that he was hopeful about the veteran quarterback’s availability for next weekend’s game against the visiting Minnesota Vikings.

Geno Smith’s Status: Seattle Seahawks provide Monday update

“We’re fortunate,” Macdonald said. “A lot of positive, optimistic signs coming out of the tests. Geno’s a beast, man. He’s in here working out in the morning, working through it. I know he’s still feeling it, but this guy is tough as nails and hopefully we’ll see him practice throughout the week, and optimistic that he’ll be ready for the game.”

If Smith is able to play, it could be the latest reversal in an up-and-down season for the Seahawks, who entered Sunday night’s game on a four-game winning streak and alone in first place in the NFC West — only to lose 30-13 to the Packers.

Breaking down Seahawks’ NFC West title and playoff odds

Seattle dropped into a tie with the surging Los Angeles Rams atop the division. Even the famed “12s” of the Seahawks’ home crowd took a hit to their reputation, with Packers fans chanting “Go Pack Go” and making Lumen Field sound more like Lambeau Field.

The Packers battered the Seattle offensive line, sacking Smith and backup Sam Howell seven times, while the Green Bay offense exploited a Seahawks defense that had excelled during the winning streak.

In addition to Smith, center Olu Oluwatimi was hurt, further complicating the task for Macdonald over the final three games.

“I thought just in general you’ve got to give Green Bay a lot of credit,” the first-year coach said. “I thought they outcoached us. We didn’t have a good enough plan in all three phases. I’m responsible for that, and frankly didn’t play good enough. Didn’t do the things we been doing that have won us games.”

What’s working

The kicking game. Michael Dickson had six punts for an average of 46.5 yards, and Jason Myers made field goals of 48 and 45 yards.

What needs help

The injury to Oluwatimi, who was replaced by rookie Jalen Sundell, contributed to an awful game for the Seahawks’ offensive line. In addition to the seven sacks, Green Bay had 12 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for loss. The Packers also held Seattle’s running game in check a week after Zach Charbonnet ran for a season-high 134 yards.

Stock up

Charbonnet had a 24-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and finished with 54 yards on eight carries. He has performed well in place of the injured Kenneth Walker III.

Stock down

Howell struggled in his first extended action for the Seahawks, going 5 of 14 for just 24 yards while throwing a fourth-quarter interception that set up a game-sealing touchdown for the Packers.

His performance should quiet fans who’ve expressed frustration with Smith, who has thrown 13 interceptions this season.

“I think at the end of the day I’ve got to be better,” Howell said. “I think my job is to be ready to go in there and play well and help this team win, and I didn’t do that today. I’ve just got to be better, watch the film, learn from it.”

Injuries

Smith left the game midway through the third quarter after getting hit in the legs by Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper. … Oluwatimi (quad, knee) is day to day.

Key numbers

7, 0 — The Packers’ seven sacks included four against Howell and three against Smith. The Seahawks, meanwhile, put little pressure on Jordan Love and came away with zero sacks.

Up next

Another tough NFC North opponent in the Vikings. The Seahawks have already lost to the Packers and Lions.

