Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Run defense ‘didn’t start fast enough’ in Seahawks’ loss

Dec 16, 2024, 11:04 AM

Green Bay Packers Josh Jacobs run Seattle Seahawks 2024...

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night. (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

(Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks’ recent improvements on run defense were at the heart of their midseason turnaround, sparking a four-game win streak that vaulted them atop the NFC West.

Observations from Seahawks’ humbling 30-13 loss to Packers

But in Sunday night’s 30-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Seattle’s run defense took a step back early on.

And it put the Seahawks in a hole they couldn’t recover from.

Green Bay leaned heavily on its high-powered ground attack during its first two drives, piling up 66 rushing yards on 12 carries while marching downfield for back-to-back touchdowns to stake an early 14-0 lead. Seattle held the Packers to just 74 yards on 22 carries the rest of the way, but the damage had been done.

“We just got going too late,” Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV said. “When you’re playing a good football team like that, you can’t get down how we were.”

Green Bay star running back Josh Jacobs, the NFL’s third-leading rusher, got the ball early and often. On the Packers’ first two drives, he ran for 46 yards and a touchdown on eight carries and added three catches for 38 yards. He finished with 94 yards and a TD on 26 carries, along with four receptions for 42 yards.

“We’d been doing such a good job the past six weeks of stopping the run, and we just didn’t early on,” Seahawks safety Julian Love said. “And so it allowed them to open up their game and kind of get everything going.

“We let a pretty good running back just get started early, which defensively you can’t do. … We cleaned it up as the game went on, but you can’t be that loose early on.”

Over its previous five games, Seattle had allowed just 91.6 rushing yards per game. The Packers surpassed that mark by halftime.

“There were some plays that we normally make that we didn’t, and there’s plays that they outplayed us and earned those yards,” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said. “And I can call a better game too and have a better plan.

“You want to feel like you’re ahead of the game, and we just didn’t start fast enough,” he added. “So we’ll look at why and figure out schematically on what we can do better.”

Green Bay uses a lot of motion on offense, but Jones said the Packers threw in some wrinkles with their motion that confused the Seahawks early on.

“In any game, those first 15 plays, you’re gonna get new stuff from offenses,” Jones said. “And they came out, tweaked a few things, kind of attacked the areas that had given us problems early on in the year.

“Credit to them,” he added. “They came out (and) won the game. They executed their game plan and we didn’t.”

Seattle cut the deficit to 23-13 in the fourth quarter, but the early hole proved too much to overcome – especially with backup Sam Howell in at quarterback after Geno Smith exited with a knee injury midway through the third quarter.

“The main thing that Mike stressed in this game was that we had to start fast, and we didn’t,” Love said. “And so we were just playing catchup the whole game.”

Seattle Seahawks news and analysis

Seattle Seahawks Injuries: The latest on Geno Smith’s knee and more
Rost: What Seattle Seahawks’ 30-13 loss to Packers showed
Instant Reaction to ugly night for Seattle Seahawks in loss to Packers

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Howell...

Zac Hereth

Brock and Salk: What we learned about Seahawks’ QB situation

Ex-NFL QB Brock Huard and co-host Mike Salk discuss what the first extended look at Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Sam Howell showed.

1 hour ago

Seattle Seahawks Green Bay Packers Kingsley Enagbare...

Zac Hereth

Seahawks make statement in primetime – just the wrong one

With a chance to prove they're in the upper-tier of the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks fell flat against the Green Bay Packers.

4 hours ago

Green Bay Packers Josh Jacobs run Seattle Seahawks 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Run defense ‘didn’t start fast enough’ in Seahawks’ loss

The Seattle Seahawks' improved run defense took a step back early on against Green Bay, putting the team in a hole it couldn't recover from.

4 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith knee injury Green Bay Packers 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Seahawks Injuries: The latest on Geno Smith’s knee and more

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald gave an update on Geno Smith after the veteran QB exited Sunday night's game with a knee injury.

17 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Zach Charbonnet Green Bay Packers...

Stacy Rost

Rost: What the Seahawks’ 30-13 loss to Packers showed

Seattle Seahawks fans got to see what the offense looks like with Sam Howell at QB, as well as how the team stacks up against an NFC playoff team.

18 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Sam Howell sack Green Bay Packers Brenton Cox Jr....

SeattleSports.com Staff

Instant Reaction to ugly night for Seahawks in loss to Packers

Following the Seattle Seahawks' 30-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers, the voices of Seattle Sports weigh in with their instant reactions.

18 hours ago

Run defense ‘didn’t start fast enough’ in Seahawks’ loss