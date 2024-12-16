Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks Injuries: The latest on Geno Smith’s knee and more

Dec 15, 2024, 10:12 PM

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith reacts after suffering a knee injury on Sunday night. (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

SEATTLE – Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said quarterback Geno Smith’s knee looks structurally OK, but that the 34-year-old veteran will undergo testing on Monday after he exited Sunday night’s 30-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers midway through the third quarter.

Recap | Rost on Hawks | Observations | Instant reaction | Stats

With Seattle trailing 20-3, Smith was hurt after taking a low shot to the legs on an incomplete pass. He went to the medical tent on the sideline and headed back to the locker room soon after. The Seahawks designated him as questionable to return, but backup quarterback Sam Howell played the rest of the way.

“I’ll tell you this: I mean, this guy is probably the toughest player I’ve ever been around,” Macdonald said of Smith. “It was severe enough for him to not come back in the game. We’ll do tests tomorrow and kind of figure it out as we go. But right now, structurally it looks like it’s OK, but we’re gonna get it imaged and all that stuff.”

Macdonald said Smith wanted to return to the game but ultimately wasn’t able to.

“He fought to come back one of those (second-half) drives,” Macdonald said. “… He just couldn’t go.”

Smith completed 15 of 19 passes for 149 yards, no touchdowns and a costly red-zone interception before exiting. He was under frequent pressure, taking three sacks. He entered the game ranked second in the league with 3,474 passing yards.

“It’s tough,” Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV said. “Geno is the heartbeat of this offense, the heartbeat of this team. He’s one of our leaders. So obviously you don’t want to see him get hurt, but we’ve got confidence in Sam. … I pray everything is OK with Geno, but we’ve gotta be ready to go whoever is at quarterback.”

Howell, who was acquired in a trade with the Washington Commanders this past March, struggled in his first notable action with the Seahawks. The third-year quarterback completed just 5 of 14 passes for 24 yards, while throwing an interception and taking four sacks.

Howell appeared in one prior game this season but didn’t attempt a pass. He started all 17 games for the Commanders last season, throwing for 3,946 yards with 21 touchdowns and a league-high 21 interceptions.

Macdonald said he’s unsure if Smith will miss more time. Seattle hosts the 11-2 Minnesota Vikings next Sunday.

“I know he’ll do everything humanly possible to go play,” Macdonald said. “But I just don’t know right now.”

O-line update

Second-year center Olu Oluwatimi exited with a knee/quad injury in the second quarter Sunday, forcing undrafted rookie Jalen Sundell to play the rest of the game at center. That ended a rare stretch of continuity for Seattle’s O-line, which had gone back-to-back full games with the same starting unit.

Oluwatimi has started the past five games at center after season-opening starter Connor Williams abruptly retired in the middle of the season.

“Not sure the severity,” Macdonald said. “It was severe enough for him to not come back in, so we’ll figure out like the extent of the imaging and all that kind of stuff tomorrow.”

