The future looks bright for the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks, who appear to be finding their stride under first-year head coach Mike Macdonald.

That future will include some major decisions this offseason.

Unexpected Impact: Four Seahawks key to surge back atop NFC West

There are still four weeks left in the 2024 regular season, but based on what has transpired so far, what are three contractual moves the franchise should make when next offseason comes around? Former NFL quarterback Brock Huard was posed that question during Tuesday’s Blue 88 segment on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk. Below are the three moves he mentioned.

• Extend LT Charles Cross

After a promising first two seasons in the NFL, 24-year-old Charles Cross is performing like the foundational left tackle the Seahawks envisioned when they made him the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 311-pound former Mississippi State standout doesn’t become a free agent after the 2025 season, but he likely has shown enough at this point to warrant an extension prior to the final year of his rookie contract. Cross has been a steady force all season, starting every offensive snap for Seattle and ranking 11th out of 80 tackles across the league in Pro Football Focus grading.

“Charles Cross is playing great football,” Huard said. “These guys don’t grow on trees. They’re unique. They’re unicorns. He does everything right. So you’ve got to lock in your left tackle. … He is a building block at one of the most important positions on a football team. You take care of him first and foremost.”

• Move on from WR Tyler Lockett

Tyler Lockett is the second-leading receiver in franchise history, having racked up 8,505 receiving yards over his decorated 10-year career in Seattle. But over the past two seasons, the 32-year-old wideout’s production has declined. After four consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons from 2019 through 2022, Lockett finished with 894 receiving yards last year while playing through a nagging hamstring injury. And this year, he’s on pace for 668 receiving yards – which would be his lowest total since 2017.

Lockett’s dip in production coincides with a breakout season from second-year wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who ranks sixth in the NFL with 911 receiving yards. Lockett still has one year remaining on his contract, but likely carries too big of a price tag to warrant keeping him around in 2025, given his status as Seattle’s No. 3 receiver behind DK Metcalf and Smith-Njigba. According to Over The Cap, Lockett’s salary cap hit would surge from nearly $18.9 million this year to nearly $30.9 million next season, which would account for 11% of the team’s 2025 cap space. The Seahawks would save $17 million in cap space by parting ways with Lockett this offseason, according to Over The Cap.

“This is probably it for Tyler,” Huard said. “He has been awesome. … Absolutely incredible. But when you look contractually, it’s just the way it works in the NFL when you’re an older guy and all of a sudden you’re not producing at a (high) level. The one that is the most team-friendly to free up a bunch of money on that cap will be Tyler.”

• Re-sign Ernest Jones IV

Jones has been a revelation since arriving in an Oct. 23 trade with the Tennessee Titans. The fourth-year inside linebacker has been a steadying force in the middle of Seattle’s defense, helping key a dramatic midseason turnaround that’s resulted in the Seahawks holding each of their past five opponents to 18 offensive points or fewer in regulation. The 6-foot-2, 233-pound Jones has racked up 63 tackles and an interception in his six games since joining Seattle, while playing a major role in helping fix the team’s run-defense issues.

“You can’t do a deal yet with (second-year cornerback) Devin Witherspoon or some of those other (young players), so I think it’s Charles Cross first,” Huard said. “I think it’s saying goodbye to Tyler Lockett and hugging him on the way out. And (then) it’s making sure that (Jones) and Tyrice Knight can be your two linebackers for years and years to come.”

Listen to the full Blue 88 segment at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. Tune in to Brock and Salk weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

