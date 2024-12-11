The Seattle Seahawks’ first injury report of the week ahead of a Sunday Night Football meeting with Green Bay is long – especially the “did not practice” list.

Luckily for the Hawks, it’s not as bad that may sound.

Of the nine players who did not practice Wednesday, the reason for all but three was non-injured related (NIR).

The Seahawks aren’t completely out of the woods, though. Running back Kenneth Walker III was out Wednesday with the same calf injury that kept him from playing in last Sunday’s win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Walker’s injury is likely the biggest concern, but head coach Mike Macdonald said during a press conference that he does not have a long-term injury and is day-to-day, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

Cornerback Tre Brown also didn’t practice due to a hamstring issue that prevented him from playing in Arizona, as well. The third player who sat out due to injury was safety Jerrick Reed II (quadricep).

Punter Michael Dickson continues to be limited in practice with a back injury, though he played against the Cardinals.

In terms of good news, some big names with lingering injuries were all listed as full participants: wide receiver DK Metcalf, tackle Abraham Lucas, and outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu.

As for the Packers, they had just one player miss practice Wednesday: rookie safety Javon Bullard (ankle).

Here are the full Wednesday injury reports for both the Seahawks and Packers

• Did not participate

RB Kenneth Walker III – calf

CB Tre Brown – hamstring

S Jerrick Reed II – quadricep

DE Leonard Williams – foot/NIR-rest

LB Ernest Jones IV – knee/NIR-rest

G Laken Tomlinson – NIR-rest

WR Tyler Lockett – NIR-restNT Jarran Reed – NIR-rest

LB Boye Mafe – NIR-rest

• Limited participation

TE Brady Russell – foot

P Michael Dickson – back

• Full participation

T Stone Forsythe – hand

WR DK Metcalf – shoulder

T Abraham Lucas – knee

LB Uchenna Nwosu – thigh

CB Artie Burns – toe

S K’Von Wallace – ankle

• Did not participate

Javon Bullard – ankle

• Limited participation

CB Corey Ballentine – knee

LB Edgerrin Cooper – hamstring

T Travis Glover – illness

LB Isaiah McDuffie – ankle

TE Luke Musgrave – ankle

S Evan Williams – concussion

• Full participation

CB Jaire Alexander – knee

WR Romeo Doubs – concussion

C/G Josh Myers – pectoral

DL Lukas Van Ness – thumb

T Rasheed Walker – knee

