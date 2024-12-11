Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks Injury Report: Details on RB Walker and a long DNP list

Dec 11, 2024, 3:51 PM

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III...

Kenneth Walker III of the Seattle Seahawks warms up prior to a 2024 game. (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

(Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor, Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks’ first injury report of the week ahead of a Sunday Night Football meeting with Green Bay is long – especially the “did not practice” list.

Luckily for the Hawks, it’s not as bad that may sound.

Of the nine players who did not practice Wednesday, the reason for all but three was non-injured related (NIR).

The Seahawks aren’t completely out of the woods, though. Running back Kenneth Walker III was out Wednesday with the same calf injury that kept him from playing in last Sunday’s win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Walker’s injury is likely the biggest concern, but head coach Mike Macdonald said during a press conference that he does not have a long-term injury and is day-to-day, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

Cornerback Tre Brown also didn’t practice due to a hamstring issue that prevented him from playing in Arizona, as well. The third player who sat out due to injury was safety Jerrick Reed II (quadricep).

Punter Michael Dickson continues to be limited in practice with a back injury, though he played against the Cardinals.

In terms of good news, some big names with lingering injuries were all listed as full participants: wide receiver DK Metcalf, tackle Abraham Lucas, and outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu.

As for the Packers, they had just one player miss practice Wednesday: rookie safety Javon Bullard (ankle).

Here are the full Wednesday injury reports for both the Seahawks and Packers

Seattle Seahawks

Did not participate

RB Kenneth Walker III – calf
CB Tre Brown – hamstring
S Jerrick Reed II – quadricep
DE Leonard Williams – foot/NIR-rest
LB Ernest Jones IV – knee/NIR-rest
G Laken Tomlinson – NIR-rest
WR Tyler Lockett – NIR-restNT Jarran Reed – NIR-rest
LB Boye Mafe – NIR-rest

Limited participation

TE Brady Russell – foot
P Michael Dickson – back

Full participation

T Stone Forsythe – hand
WR DK Metcalf – shoulder
T Abraham Lucas – knee
LB Uchenna Nwosu – thigh
CB Artie Burns – toe
S K’Von Wallace – ankle

Green Bay Packers

Did not participate

Javon Bullard – ankle

Limited participation

CB Corey Ballentine – knee
LB Edgerrin Cooper – hamstring
T Travis Glover – illness
LB Isaiah McDuffie – ankle
TE Luke Musgrave – ankle
S Evan Williams – concussion

Full participation

CB Jaire Alexander – knee
WR Romeo Doubs – concussion
C/G Josh Myers – pectoral
DL Lukas Van Ness – thumb
T Rasheed Walker – knee

