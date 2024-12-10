Teams inevitably need to receive key contributions from unexpected players throughout the rigors of an NFL season, which has certainly been true for the Seattle Seahawks.

It’s been a roller coaster of sorts this year in Seattle. There was the the three-game win streak to kickoff the Mike Macdonald era, then a brutal stretch of five losses in six games. But now the Seahawks are riding a four-game heater and have returned to the perch atop the NFC West at 8-5.

As Seattle has righted its ship midseason, several players have made unexpected impact to help the turnaround. Here’s a look at the four who have stood out the most.

Seattle Seahawks surprises

• S Coby Bryant

Bryant’s playmaking ability has made him one of the catalysts of Seattle’s recent defensive dominance.

After switching positions following an injury-riddled 2023 campaign, the third-year safety started this season deep on the depth chart behind starters Julian Love and Rayshawn Jenkins and No. 3 safety K’Von Wallace. Bryant played just 49 defensive snaps in the team’s first six games, including one or fewer in three of the first five. But Bryant was given an opportunity for the starting role at safety when Jenkins went on injured reserve and hasn’t relinquished the spot since.

All three of the Cincinnati product’s team-best three interceptions have come in the seven games since he became a starter, and the Seahawks are 5-2 in those games. His ability to create turnovers has been the biggest difference-maker. Bryant’s three takeaways nearly matches the four Seattle had as a team in the six games before Bryant become a starter, and it’s had 11 total in his seven starts.

HOUSE CALL FOR COBY 🎱 pic.twitter.com/hiQNjq1uzw — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 24, 2024

According to Pro Football Focus grading, Bryant ranks 14th among 91 qualified safeties this season.

Bryant, a former fourth-round pick, is a great example of how quickly things can change in the NFL. As a rookie in 2022, he looked like the latest mid-to-late-round steal by the Seahawks, forcing a record-tying four fumbles in his first six games while claiming a key role as nickel cornerback. Then an injury sidelined him for two months early last season and he was relegated mostly to special teams work upon his return due to the breakout of No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon. Now he’s in the starting lineup and a key figure once again.

• LB Tyrice Knight

Knight was viewed as one of two potential reaches when the Seahawks took him in the fourth round of the 2024 draft (we’ll get to the other shortly), but all he’s done since is take over a starting linebacker role and help shore what was a struggling defense.

Knight was an incredibly productive player in college, amassing 337 total tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks over his final three seasons at UTEP. That included leading the nation with 84 solo tackles in his final season. But there were concerns that his coverage ability and lack of playing against a high level of competition in college would surface as problems in the NFL.

Knight has put those doubts to rest so far and instilled enough confidence in the Seattle coaching staff that it let go of then-leading tackler Tyrel Dodson midseason and made Knight a starter alongside midseason trade acquisition Ernest Jones IV.

In his four games since taking over the starting job, Knight has 35 total tackles, two passes defended, two quarterback hits, one sack and one fumble recovery. He also ranks second among six qualified rookie off-ball linebackers in PFF grading on the season.

Jones has rightfully received a lot of credit for the Seahawks’ defensive turnaround, especially against the run. Knight deserves his fair share roses, too.

• TE AJ Barner

Barner, another 2024 fourth-round draft pick, was the other player considered by some as a reach by the Seahawks after a modest college career during stints with Indiana and Michigan.

The tight end didn’t produce much as a receiver during his senior season in Michigan’s run-heavy offense where he played alongside projected 2025 first-round draft pick Colston Loveland at tight end. During his one season with the Wolverines, he had 22 receptions for 249 yards and one TD. But he’s on track to surpass those numbers in his first year as a pro with 22 catches for 193 yard and two TDs in his first 13 NFL games, with all of those numbers coming over the past 11.

Barner’s addition has turned out to be a pretty big one. He has started five games due to Noah Fant dealing with various injuries throughout season and already seems to be the team’s most well-rounded option at the position. The fact Barner was ready to fill-in as the starter as early as Week 3 showed he was more NFL-ready than initially thought.

According to PFF grading, Barner ranks second among nine qualified rookie tight ends, trailing only Las Vegas Raiders star Brock Bowers, who may already be the best tight end in the league.

Outside of Jimmy Graham, the Seahawks haven’t had much in terms of star power at tight end. Barner may never be a star, but he looks like he could be the best two-way threat Seattle has had at the position in quite some time.

• CB Josh Jobe

There’s a pretty good chance Seahawks fans didn’t even know who Jobe was when the season started. The third-year pro was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles when training camp started and didn’t join Seattle until he was signed to the practice squad in late August after being cut by Philadelphia.

Jobe spent the first six weeks of the season on the practice before getting the call as an elevation for the Seahawks’ Week 7 game against the Atlanta Falcons and has filled a pivotal role playing as the No. 3 cornerback on the outside in nickel and dime packages ever since. Jobe had a pair of pass breakups in his Seattle debut and followed it up by being the first player to intercept Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen this season the next week. In seven games, he has 24 total tackles, six passes defended and the one pick.

JOSH JOBE INTERCEPTS JOSH ALLEN. pic.twitter.com/4TL86AvS8E — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 27, 2024

Jobe hasn’t graded out very favorably according to PFF, ranking 110th out of 117 qualified cornerbacks. But he has held opposing receivers to 18 receptions, 260 yards and one TD on 34 targets. Jobe has also been a sure tackler in the secondary, missing just three attempts.

With former No. 3 corner Tre Brown dealing with injuries and struggles on the field, Jobe has proven to be a steal for the Seahawks.

