Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

How Seahawks’ less-heralded trade has impacted D-line

Dec 9, 2024, 11:45 AM | Updated: 11:52 am

Seattle Seahawks DL Roy Robertson-Harris...

Roy Robertson-Harris of the Seattle Seahawks looks on before a 2024 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

The midseason trade for linebacker Ernest Jones IV has received plenty of credit for the Seattle Seahawks’ defensive turnaround, but it’s not the only deal that’s had a positive effect on the defense.

‘Relentless’ Seattle Seahawks defense keeps producing game-swinging takeaways

On Oct. 14, 10 days before Jones was acquired, the Seahawks struck a less-heralded deal for defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris, sending a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for the 6-foot-5, 290-pound veteran.

The 31-year-old Robertson-Harris isn’t an every-down player and hasn’t put up eye-popping stats during his seven games with Seattle. His impact on the team, however, has gone beyond the stats. Head coach Mike Macdonald explained how when he was asked about Robertson-Harris during his weekly conversation with Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk on Monday morning.

“We love Roy, and thanks to (general manager) John (Schneider) and the crew for bringing him in. He’s tough as nails. He’s an awesome guy to be around,” Macdonald said. “And then I think he can do multiple things across the front, like he can play the edge to the C-gap, to the B-gap, and we wouldn’t feel bad with him in the A-gap. It’s like, man, how many guys can do that?”

“When you’re doing that, I mean, he’s doing a lot of the dirty work,” Macdonald added.

Robertson-Harris was acquired while the Seahawks were dealing with injuries that magnified a need for more depth on their defensive front. Rookie first-round pick Byron Murphy II had just missed three games, which forced the team to use 32-year-old Johnathan Hankins in an expanded role beyond what had been expected. Hankins played 41 snaps in each game Murphy missed, including a Week 4 clash with the Detroit Lions when Murphy and standout defensive lineman Leonard Williams were both out.

With the addition of Robertson-Harris and improved health up front, Seattle has had the luxury of a deep rotation on the D-line at its disposal. Veterans like Hankins and Robertson-Harris have been able to play condensed roles to keep them fresh, with Robertson-Harris averaging 15.3 snaps and Hankins 14 during the four-game winning streak since the team’s Week 10 bye. Williams has also broke out in a major way recently with his two best games as a Seahawk in Weeks 12 and 13.

Macdonald highlighted how Robertson-Harris has given the coaches the opportunity to player others in more suitable roles.

“(He’s) doing a lot of stuff that (Williams) would have done on early downs. I think it’s kind of defined Dre’Mont (Jones’) role where Dre’Mont doesn’t have to be a guy where he is having to plug other places,” Macdonald said. “Now he can kind of just do what he’s doing really well, so there’s a ripple effect kind of throughout the line. And then anytime you can add a great player to a room, then of course your depth’s going to be improved in that matter, and so that’s great for us.”

Listen to the full conversation with Mike Macdonald at this link or in the audio player in this story. Hear The Mike Macdonald Show live at 9:30 a.m. the day after Seahawks games or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

Seattle Seahawks news and analysis

In biggest game yet, Seahawks ‘put it all together’ in complete win
• Observations from Seattle Seahawks’ pivotal win over Cardinals
• Rost on Seahawks: What the 30-18 win over Arizona says for Seattle
• Instant Reaction: Seattle Seahawks send statement in win over Cards
• Seattle Seahawks Standings Update: A new team is now chief competition

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

Seattle Seahawks Sataoa Laumea Zach Charbonnet New York Jets 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Huard: What Seahawks rookie RG adds that O-line was missing

Brock Huard details what rookie sixth-round draft pick Sataoa Laumea brings to the Seattle Seahawks' offensive line.

60 minutes ago

Seattle Seahawks DL Roy Robertson-Harris...

Zac Hereth

How Seahawks’ less-heralded trade has impacted D-line

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald shares how Roy Robertson-Harris has impacted his team's defensive front.

2 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: #Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald on importance of establishing run game vs #AZCardinals (Week 14)

“You just control the game if you can run the ball on your terms.” Full episode of The Mike Macdonald Show up now on the Seattle Sports YouTube page & SeattleSports.com.

3 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Exclusive: The Mike Macdonald Show – #Seahawks Week 14 Win over #AZCardinals | Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks win 30-18 over the #ArizonaCardinals in Week 14 to improve to 8-5 on the season. Head coach Mike Macdonald sits down with Brock Huard & Mike Salk (Brock & Salk – Weekdays 6-10AM) on Seattle Sports to detail the win and what was different from their Week 12 matchup in Seattle. The […]

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Uchenna Nwosu Giants 2022...

Cameron Van Til

How would Nwosu’s return impact Seahawks’ D-line roles?

Brock Huard looks at how Uchenna Nwosu's potential return on Sunday could impact the roles for other Seattle Seahawks defensive linemen.

3 days ago

Seattle Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon...

Zac Hereth

Huard: What Seahawks need to repeat against Cardinals

Former NFL quarterback Brock Huard underscores the importance for the Seattle Seahawks to slow down Kyler Murray's rushing abilities.

3 days ago

How Seahawks’ less-heralded trade has impacted D-line