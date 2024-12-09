In their biggest game of the season so far, the Seattle Seahawks delivered their most complete performance of the year.

Seahawks’ rushing attack has ‘breakthrough’ in multiple ways

Seattle excelled in all three phases, putting together rock-solid showings on offense, defense and special teams on their way to a 30-18 road win over the Arizona Cardinals in Sunday afternoon’s pivotal NFC West showdown.

The Seahawks continued their midseason turnaround with another strong day on defense. They compiled their best and most balanced offensive output of the season. And a bevy of mistakes last week on special teams against the New York Jets, they played a clean and turnover-free game.

The result was a fourth straight win for Seattle, which improved to 8-5. The Seahawks maintained a one-game lead over the Los Angeles Rams atop the NFC West, while moving two games ahead of the Cardinals.

“Great, great team win for us,” first-year Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald said. “Man, just the mentality that we’re in right now coming down the home stretch, December football, I thought the guys were ready to play (and) trying to put it all together – all three phases.”

It was yet another impressive performance by the Seahawks’ defense, which has been one of the league’s best units since the midway mark of the season.

Seattle gave up an opening-drive touchdown but kept the Cardinals in check the rest of the way, allowing 18 offensive points or fewer in regulation for the fifth straight game. The Seahawks also came up with back-to-back interceptions by linebacker Ernest Jones IV and safety Coby Bryant, which led to a pair of touchdown drives that began on Arizona’s half of the field.

“This is the cliche of a lifetime, but it’s true: The turnover margin is huge,” Macdonald said. “And then to do it in positive territory for our offense (was important). … We had a slow start on defense and we kind of made it right to be able to affect the ball and put our offense in position to go get a couple scores.”

Not just the defense this time

The biggest development of the afternoon came on offense, where the Seahawks’ sputtering rushing attack experienced a major breakthrough and powered the team to a season-high 30 offensive points.

Despite starting running back Kenneth Walker III missing the game with a calf injury, Seattle ran for a season-high 176 yards – nearly double its average of 88.7 rushing yards per game. Backup Zach Charbonnet rose to the occasion with a career-high 134 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, including a 51-yard scoring run. Third-stringer Kenny McIntosh added 38 yards on seven carries.

And with the run game in rhythm, veteran quarterback Geno Smith complemented it with a highly efficient day through the air, completing 24 of 30 passes for for 233 yards, one TD and no interceptions.

The Seahawks’ offensive success was made possible by a standout performance from their often criticized offensive line. Seattle didn’t allow a sack for the first time this season. Smith, who has been under constant duress all year, was pressured on a season-low 17% of his dropbacks, according to ESPN Research via ESPN.com’s Brady Henderson. And after struggling to create space in the run game all season, the O-line consistently cleared lanes for Charbonnet and McIntosh.

“Hats off to the offensive line,” Macdonald said. “I thought they blocked their tails off. But I think what you’re seeing is just continual progress on all of our progresses and our guys kind of getting on the same page.

“It’s great to kind of get a breakthrough on productivity on how we want to play,” he added. “I thought (offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb) called a great game.”

The Seahawks’ all-around performance even extended to special teams.

After losing two fumbles on kick returns in last week’s win over the New York Jets, Seattle avoided special teams mistakes on Sunday and turned the kicking game into an advantage. Jason Myers hit all three field-goal attempts and punter Michael Dickson – who was sidelined for the fourth quarter against the Jets due to back spasms – consistently flipped the field. Dickson averaged 53.0 yards per punt and downed four of five punts inside the 20-yard line, including two punts at or inside the 5-yard line.

“He punted his tail off,” Macdonald said. “I mean, really, you talk about flipping field position and playing complementary football, I can’t imagine anybody doing it better than he does.”

A crucial win

Sunday’s victory significantly boosted Seattle’s NFC West title odds, which rose from 38% to 55% according to The Athletic. But the way the Seahawks won – with all three phases coming together – might be just as important down the stretch.

“This is one of the closest teams I’ve ever been on,” Smith said. “Everybody pulling in the right direction. Everyone pulling together. And that’s the reason why we can sustain these wins. And it doesn’t matter who we play, where we play. All that matters is that we do it together. And I think as long as we continue to do that, we’ll be all right.”

The Seahawks went through some significant struggles earlier this season, dropping five of six games to fall to 4-5 and last place in the NFC West at the midway point.

But now, they certainly seem to have found their stride.

“We’re a new staff, new players,” Macdonald said. “This is the first time we’ve done everything. I’ve learned a lot on the job about what worked, what doesn’t work, what we can execute at a high level, what our guys are good at. All of our coaches are working extremely hard to stay connected and to move forward. And I’m glad that it’s coming together.

“If we stick to it and stay together, then really the sky’s the limit for us,” he added. “We really believe that.”

