The Seattle Seahawks aren’t just shutting down opponents.

They’re also developing a knack for producing game-swinging takeaways.

Two weeks ago, safety Coby Bryant’s 69-yard pick-six lifted Seattle to a 16-6 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Last week, defensive lineman Leonard Williams’ 92-yard pick-six turned the tide in a 26-21 comeback.

And on Sunday, linebacker Ernest Jones IV and Bryant came up with back-to-back interceptions that led to two first-quarter touchdowns in the Seahawks pivotal 30-18 road win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The two picks helped turn an early 7-3 deficit into a 17-7 lead for Seattle, which controlled the rest of the game to earn its fourth straight victory and remain alone in first place atop the NFC West. Those two takeaways were the highlight of another strong defensive performance for the Seahawks, who allowed 18 or fewer offensive points in regulation for the fifth straight game.

“This is the cliche or a lifetime, but it’s true: The turnover margin is huge,” first-year Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald said. “And then to do it in positive territory for our offense, … we needed it. We had a slow start on defense and we kind of made it right on defense to be able to affect the ball and put our offense in position to go get a couple scores.”

While struggling over the first half of the season, the Seahawks’ defense went through a dry spell with only one takeaway from Week 2 through Week 6. But as the unit has hit its stride in Macdonald’s new scheme, the takeaways have followed.

Seattle had three takeaways in a Week 7 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Then after a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills the following week, the Seahawks have since produced seven takeaways over the past five games.

“We’re also out there just playing relentless – playing each play like its own, not really worrying about what’s happening or what’s the outcome of plays,” Jones said. “We’re just going hard.”

Jones, who was acquired in an Oct. 23 trade with the Tennessee Titans, has played a major role in Seattle’s defensive turnaround – especially with the impact he’s had against the run. The fourth-year linebacker entered Sunday averaging 11 tackles per game with the Seahawks, which ranked second in the NFL since he joined the team in Week 8.

On Sunday, Jones joined the takeaway party.

After the Cardinals scored a touchdown on their first possession, Murray threw a pass over the middle to No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. But Murray didn’t appear to see Jones, who had backed into coverage.

Jones immediately jumped in front of Harrison and snagged the ball for his fourth career interception and his first since late in the 2022 season, when he played for the Los Angeles Rams. Jones’ pick gave Seattle the ball on the Arizona 19-yard line, and the Seahawks capitalized on the very next play with a go-ahead touchdown pass from Geno Smith to Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

“I dropped in my hook and as soon as I turned around and looked for the ball, it was there and I’m like, ‘There’s no way,'” Jones said. “So it kind of caught me off-guard.”

Two plays after the ensuing kickoff, the Seahawks’ defense struck again.

Outside linebacker Derick Hall provided pressure off the edge, which forced Murray to step up in pocket before launching an underthrown pass down the left sideline toward receiver Zay Jones. Bryant, who was patrolling the middle of the field, broke as Murray was about to release the ball and raced in front of Jones to intercept the pass.

That gave the ball right back to Seattle’s offense at the Arizona 46, and the Seahawks found the end zone again just five plays later to build a 17-7 first-quarter lead.

Macdonald said Bryant’s pick erased a coverage breakdown on the play.

“He saved our tail on that one,” Macdonald said. “We had a coverage bust actually on that one, so having a post safety that can erase some things, you need those guys.”

It was Bryant’s third interception in seven games since earning a starting role in Week 7. Bryant, a third-year pro, played sparingly for the first six games this season before filling in when starter Rayshawn Jenkins landed on injured reserve. Jenkins has since returned from IR, but Bryant has played so well that he’s held onto the starting spot.

“He’s playing at a high level right now and we’re communicating really well,” Macdonald said. “And really happy for Coby, because he’s worked extremely hard to prepare himself and really master what we’re asking him to do. He’s doing a great job.”

Bryant reciprocated the praise and complimented the 37-year-old Macdonald, whose reputation as a defensive guru has certainly showed during Seattle’s second-half turnaround.

“He dials it up for us each and every week,” Bryant said. “… We’ve just gotta go out there and execute, and that’s what we did.”

Jones shared a similar sentiment. He described what it’s like to wear the “green dot” on his helmet as the lone defensive player on the field who is allowed to communicate with Macdonald via the radio in his helmet.

“It’s almost like he’s the first (defensive play-caller) I’ve had that’s been in the game with us,” Jones said. “It’s like he’s playing linebacker right next to us. He sees it through our lens, and he kind of knows what’s coming next and he’s been great at it.”

