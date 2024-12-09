The Seattle Seahawks just went through their biggest game of the season, and they passed the test with flying colors.

The chances of Sunday’s win in Arizona remaining the Hawks’ biggest game of the season, though, are slim to none.

Seahawks win | Instant Reaction | Observations | Rost on Hawks | Stats

With the 30-18 victory in the desert, the Seahawks improved to 8-5 on the season, giving them a two-game lead over the Cardinals (6-7) in the NFC West. Seattle’s overall advantage did not change Sunday, however. What did change is their chief competition in the division, because the Los Angeles Rams remain just one game behind the Hawks for first place.

The Rams did so in impressive fashion, too.

Los Angeles held off the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills 44-42 in Southern California, becoming just the third team this year to hand the Bills a loss. And yes, that is the same Buffalo team that steamrolled the Hawks 31-10 in Seattle on Oct. 27. Sunday’s win makes the Rams 7-6 on the year, but they’re almost certainly better than their record.

‘Relentless’ Seahawks keep producing game-swinging takeaways

Los Angeles was dealt a tough hand early when it came to injuries, and as a result it began the season with a 1-4 record. But as the Rams have gotten more and more healthy, they’ve started to look more and more like a contender, too – so long as they make the playoffs. The Rams have now won six of their last eight games, including a 30-20 victory over Minnesota (11-2 record now) and a dramatic 26-20 overtime win in Seattle.

You might know where this is headed.

The Seahawks and Rams have only played each other once this year, meaning there’s another battle on the horizion. As a matter of fact, it will be the regular season finale in early January, and seems likely to be a game where the division (and perhaps a playoff spot) is on the line. It seems perfectly suited for a primetime showcase, too, as there is currently no set time or even day for that game.

While Seattle has the one-game advantage now, it would be an accomplishment if that were still the case in a month. The Seahawks’ remaining schedule is brutal, especially when compared to what the Rams have coming up.

Seattle hosts Green Bay (9-4) on Sunday Night Football next week, then welcomes the aforementioned 11-2 Vikings the following week. And while they will then get the Chicago Bears (4-9) before the game with the Rams, that will be a Thursday game on Dec. 26, meaning the Hawks will be on extra short rest for the second time this year.

Ouch.

As for the Rams, they will hit the road against the increasingly banged-up 49ers (6-7) next week, then go to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Jets (3-10). At least a week before the Seahawks go to LA, the Cardinals will visit the Rams. Believe it or not, Seahawks fans, you’re going to be rooting for Arizona on Dec. 29.

Quite the reward the Seahawks get for their biggest win of the season, huh?

Seattle Seahawks news and analysis

• Seahawks’ rushing attack has ‘breakthrough’ in multiple ways

• How do Seahawks keep striking gold with in-season trades?

• Seahawks’ overhauled return game still has ‘moving parts’

• How is Mike Macdonald coming along as head coach?

• Brock and Salk: Can Seattle Seahawks’ defense be called elite?

Follow @BrentStecker