SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Recap: Love throws 2 TDs, Packers beat up Seahawks 30-13

Dec 15, 2024, 8:43 PM | Updated: 9:27 pm

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love throws against the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Love threw two touchdown passes to Romeo Doubs and the Green Bay Packers ended Seattle’s four-game winning streak with a 30-13 victory Sunday night over the Seahawks, who lost quarterback Geno Smith to a knee injury.

Geno hurt | Instant Reaction | Observations | Stats

Josh Jacobs ran for 94 yards and a touchdown for the Packers (10-4), who have won eight of 10. Jacobs finished with 136 yards from scrimmage and Brandon McManus kicked three field goals.

After Doubs made an impressive grab in the back of the end zone late in the fourth quarter for his second TD, Packers fans at Lumen Field chanted, “Go Pack Go!”

Smith was hit low by Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper in the third quarter and threw his helmet to the ground after he limped off the field. He was replaced by Sam Howell, who had just one previous snap for the Seahawks (8-6).

Smith completed 15 of 19 passes for 149 yards, and Howell went 5 of 14 for 24 yards and a pick.

Rost: What the Seahawks’ 30-13 loss to Packers showed

The Packers’ two losses over their last 10 have come to NFC North-leading Detroit, including a 34-31 defeat on Dec. 5, meaning the division title is likely out of reach. Green Bay has yet to clinch a playoff spot.

The Seahawks fell into a first-place tie with the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West, and Smith’s injury could impact their chances of winning the division.

Love finished 20 of 27 for 229 yards, and Doubs had three catches for 40 yards.

Smith was intercepted in the end zone in the first half and the Seahawks trailed 20-3 at the break. Green Bay scored on all four of its first-half possessions.

An unnecessary roughness penalty on Seattle’s Riq Woolen that put the Packers on the Seattle 28 on their initial possession. Jacobs’ 1-yard TD run capped the drive.

The Packers went up 14-0 on Love’s 13-yard pass to Doubs, who dragged two defenders with him into the end zone before waving at a television camera.

The Seahawks closed the gap on Jason Myers’ 48-yard field goal, but McManus answered with a 38-yarder for the Packers.

The Seahawks drove to the Green Bay 12, but Smith’s pass intended for Noah Fant was intercepted by in the end zone by Carrington Valentine, the first career pick for the second-year defensive back.

It was Smith’s 13th interception this season and fourth in the end zone.

Woolen was flagged for pass interference on Doubs on Green Bay’s final series of the half, but the Packers settled for McManus’ 21-yard field goal.

The Seahawks showed life early in the fourth quarter on Zach Charbonnet’s 24-yard touchdown run that made it 23-13. Three plays later, Doubs put it away with his pretty 22-yard throw to Doubs, who got his elbow down in the back of the end zone.

Green Bay, making its first trip to Lumen Field since 2018, had not won at Seattle since 2008.

Injuries

Green Bay Packers: LB Quay Walker (ankle) left in the first half and did not return. All-Pro CB Jaire Alexander (knee) was inactive for a fourth straight game.

Seattle Seahawks: RB Kenneth Walker III did not play. C Olu Oluwatimi injured his right knee in the first half and his return was doubtful.

Up next

Green Bay Packers: Host New Orleans on Monday, Dec. 23.

Seattle Seahawks: Host Minnesota next Sunday.

