Seahawks QB Geno Smith leaves game with injury

Dec 15, 2024, 7:31 PM

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback Geno Smith is questionable to return for Sunday night’s primetime clash with the Green Bay Packers due to a knee injury.

Seattle Seahawks Inactives: Kenneth Walker III ruled out vs Packers

Smith, in his third year as the Seahawks’ starting signal-caller, exited the game midway through the third quarter after taking a low shot to the legs on an incomplete first-down pass.

Smith went to the medical tent on the sideline and headed back to the locker room soon after.

Backup Sam Howell, who Seattle acquired in an offseason trade with the Washington Commanders, came in to relieve Smith. After Howell came in, the Seahawks’ drive stalled out two plays later and they settled for a 45-yard field goal by Jason Myers to cut their deficit to 20-6 with 6 minutes, 24 seconds left in the third.

Howell was sacked two times on his next series, which led to a three-and-out for Seattle.

Smith was 15 of 19 passing for 149 yards and a costly red-zone interception before his exit. The veteran quarterback entered the game second in the league with 3,474 passing yards.

Howell, in his third NFL season, had appeared in one prior game this season without a pass attempt. He started all 17 games for the Commanders last season, amassing 3,946 passing yards with 21 touchdowns and a league-high 21 interceptions.

This story will be updated with additional details.

