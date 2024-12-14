The Seattle Seahawks activated cornerback Artie Burns from injured reserve and elevated two players from the practice squad amid a handful of moves on Saturday.

Running back George Holani and and quarterback Jaren Hall were elevated for Sunday night’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

The Seahawks also placed safety Jerrick Reed II on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury to clear room on the 53-man roster for Burns.

The changes that finally unlocked the Seattle Seahawks’ run game

Burns, an eighth-year pro out of Miami, was placed on IR with a toe injury Oct. 15. The veteran cornerback was signed off the practice squad prior to Seattle’s Oct. 10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Burns had one tackle and two passes defended against San Francisco, his lone appearance this season.

Burns, a former first-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers, has appeared in 18 games since signing with the Seahawks in 2022. He played in 14 games and made one start last season, registering 23 tackles, two tackles for loss and two passes defended.

This is the second straight elevation for Holani, who was called up last week against the Arizona Cardinals with starting running back Kenneth Walker III out. Walker is doubtful for Sunday’s game with a calf injury. The third-year running back did not practice this week.

“He hasn’t practiced yet … so we list him as doubtful, which it’s probably the best way to explain it,” head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Friday. “And then anything can happen between now and the game. I’d say doubtful right now.”

Holani caught one pass for a 1-yard loss while serving as the No. 3 running back behind Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh against the Cardinals. He played two offensive snaps and eight on special teams, according to Pro Football Reference.

Holani, an undrafted rookie out of Boise State, had a solid showing in the preseason while vying for a spot as the No. 3 back with McIntosh. He rushed for 66 yards and two TDs on 15 carries and added three receptions for 15 yards during three preseason games.

George Holani for the score! Sound off in the comments, @BroncoSportsFB. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/urVAr3KQEE — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 11, 2024

This is the third time Holani has been elevated, which means Seattle will have to add him to the active roster to elevate him again this season.

Hall, a fifth-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2023, was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 2. He has yet to appear in a game this season. The BYU product completed 13 of 20 passes for 168 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in three games for Minnesota last season.

Reed, a second-year pro, is heading to the IR for the second time this season. The 2023 sixth-round pick started the year on injured reserve while recovering from a knee injury that cut short his rookie season. In five appearances this season, Reed has three tackles while playing 80 of his 85 snaps on special teams.

