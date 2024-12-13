The Seattle Seahawks appear to be heading toward a second straight game without the services of their starting running back.

Kenneth Walker III was listed as doubtful with a calf injury for Sunday’s primetime clash with the Green Bay Packers on Friday’s injury report.

The Seahawks ruled out cornerback Tre Brown (hamstring), safety Jerrick Reed II (quad), tight end Brady Russell (foot) and safety K’Von Wallace (ankle).

Seattle also listed cornerback Artie Burns (toe) and offensive tackle Stone Forsythe (hand) as doubtful. Forsythe was upgraded to doubtful later Friday afternoon after initially being ruled out.

Walker missed last week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals with calf and ankle injuries and was a non-participant in practice this week on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. With Walker out last week against Arizona, Zach Charbonnet rushed for a career-high 134 yards and two TDs as Seattle piled up a season-best 176 yards on the ground.

“He hasn’t practiced yet … so we list him as doubtful, which it’s probably the best way to explain it,” head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Friday. “And then anything can happen between now and the game. I’d say doubtful right now.”

Macdonald said Walker has made progress throughout the week with the injury.

Charbonnet is in line to get the No. 1 running back reps if Walker is out Sunday. Second-year running back Kenny McIntosh figures to be the backup after receiving a career-high seven carries last week. Seattle elevated rookie running back George Holani from the practice squad when Walker was out last week.

Brown, Reed and Russell are each key contributors to the Seahawks’ special teams units.

Brown, who lost his job as Seattle’s No. 3 cornerback to Josh Jobe earlier this season, is set to miss his fourth game of the season and second in a row after being a late addition to the injury report last week. Reed is slated to miss his second game since returning from injured reserve in Week 8. Russell is set to miss his third game out of the past five with a foot issue. All three were held out of practice Thursday and Friday.

Forsythe, Wallace and Burns are each working their way back from stints on injured reserve and were full participants in practice throughout the week.

Forsythe, who went on IR on Oct. 23, made five starts at right tackle early in the season due to injuries to starter Abraham Lucas and backup George Fant. He was designated to return to practice Nov. 27.

Wallace, a backup safety, was placed on IR on Nov. 12 and returned to practice Wednesday. He has 15 tackles and one forced fumble in nine games.

Burns, who went on IR following Seattle’s Week 6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, also returned to practice Wednesday. He had one tackle and two passes defended in his only appearance this season.

Packers Injury Report

The Packers are set to be without two key members of their secondary against the Seahawks.

Green Bay ruled out two-time All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee), starting safety Javon Bullard (ankle) and tight end Luke Musgrave (ankle), and listed cornerback Corey Ballentine (knee) as questionable.

Alexander was hoping to make his return from injury after logging full practices Wednesday and Thursday, but he was held out of Friday’s practice and will miss his fourth straight game.

Bullard, a rookie drafted in the second round, is set to miss his first game this season.

Musgrave returned to practice from the injured reserve Wednesday. He hasn’t played since Week 4.

Ballentine, a sixth-year pro, primarily plays on special teams for Green Bay.

The Packers also announced that wide receiver Romeo Doubs and safety Evan Williams have cleared concussion protocol and are expected to play Sunday.

