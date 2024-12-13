Seattle Sports host Stacy Rost breaks down her three keys for the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks (8-5) in their 5:20 p.m. Sunday night game against the Green Bay Packers (9-4) in a new video. You can watch the video or read the edited transcript below.

Keys for the Seattle Seahawks to beat Green Bay

1. It all starts with Josh Jacobs.

Josh Jacobs is not putting up the numbers – nor is he going to – that he had in 2022 with the Raiders. That doesn’t mean he’s not central to the Packers’ success this year. He is the key offensively. He’s already got over 1,000 yards, already has 11 touchdowns, and will really put to the test a Seahawks defense that’s been solid against the run. Five weeks now, they’re limiting opposing run games to about 91 yards on the ground. Compare that to the earlier half of the season when they were allowing about 145 on the ground. Massive difference, but you will be tested against Jacobs.

2. Score early and often.

This is a Packers offense that finds the end zone pretty regularly, they have no problem scoring. Your defense is hopefully going to help you out, continue to keep this thing low scoring. I don’t know how easy that’s going to be against the Packers, so get Zach Charbonnet out there, hopefully Kenneth Walker III is back out there. Whatever you do, try to get 30 points in this one because that might end up being a magic number.

3. Take advantage of their weakness.

The Packers are a good team. I’m not saying that they have massive weaknesses, but if there is a weakness to this Packers team, it’s going to be injuries in the defensive backfield and some up-and-down play with their pass rush. So that is where Seattle is going to need to take advantage – try to score on them, try to get the pass game going, look for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, whatever it is. Take advantage of a Packers defensive line and a Packers defensive backfield that’s been a little up and down.

