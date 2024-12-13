Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Stacy Rost: 3 keys for a Seahawks win over Packers

Dec 13, 2024, 11:31 AM

Seattle Seahawks Green Bay Packers Geno Smith Jordan Love...

QBs Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers and Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks in 2023. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

(Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Stacy Rost's Profile Picture

BY STACY ROST


Host, Bump & Stacy (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Seattle Sports host Stacy Rost breaks down her three keys for the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks (8-5) in their 5:20 p.m. Sunday night game against the Green Bay Packers (9-4) in a new video. You can watch the video or read the edited transcript below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Seattle Sports (@seattlesports710)

Keys for the Seattle Seahawks to beat Green Bay

1. It all starts with Josh Jacobs.

Josh Jacobs is not putting up the numbers – nor is he going to – that he had in 2022 with the Raiders. That doesn’t mean he’s not central to the Packers’ success this year. He is the key offensively. He’s already got over 1,000 yards, already has 11 touchdowns, and will really put to the test a Seahawks defense that’s been solid against the run. Five weeks now, they’re limiting opposing run games to about 91 yards on the ground. Compare that to the earlier half of the season when they were allowing about 145 on the ground. Massive difference, but you will be tested against Jacobs.

2. Score early and often.

This is a Packers offense that finds the end zone pretty regularly, they have no problem scoring. Your defense is hopefully going to help you out, continue to keep this thing low scoring. I don’t know how easy that’s going to be against the Packers, so get Zach Charbonnet out there, hopefully Kenneth Walker III is back out there. Whatever you do, try to get 30 points in this one because that might end up being a magic number.

3. Take advantage of their weakness.

The Packers are a good team. I’m not saying that they have massive weaknesses, but if there is a weakness to this Packers team, it’s going to be injuries in the defensive backfield and some up-and-down play with their pass rush. So that is where Seattle is going to need to take advantage – try to score on them, try to get the pass game going, look for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, whatever it is. Take advantage of a Packers defensive line and a Packers defensive backfield that’s been a little up and down.

More Seattle Seahawks coverage

Bump: A matchup Seahawks can exploit in huge game against Packers
Huard: Three Seahawks contract moves that make sense this offseason
Rost: This is the recipe for Seahawks making the playoffs
That’s a lot of green: Seahawks uniforms are Action Green vs Packers
Seattle Seahawks Breakdown: Sizing up razor-tight NFC West race

Bump & Stacy Show

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks DT Byron Murphy II...

Zac Hereth

Byron Murphy II is willing to help the Seahawks … on offense

The Seattle Seahawks' rookie said if the opportunity to play fullback presents itself, "It's gonna be a touchdown."

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks LB Tyrice Knight...

Cameron Van Til

How Seahawks rookie LB Tyrice Knight is impressing Wyman

Dave Wyman describes what stands out about rookie linebacker Tyrice Knight, who has been a surprise success story for the Seattle Seahawks.

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III...

Zac Hereth

Seahawks Injury Report: The latest on Kenneth Walker III

The Seattle Seahawks ruled out five players and listed two as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

4 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Green Bay Packers Geno Smith Jordan Love...

Stacy Rost

Stacy Rost: 3 keys for a Seahawks win over Packers

With the Seattle Seahawks facing the Green Bay Packers in a big battle of NFC contenders, Seattle Sports' Stacy Rost breaks down the matchup.

6 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith pass San Francisco 49ers 2023...

Cameron Van Til

Macdonald previews Seahawks’ primetime showdown vs Packers

Head coach Mike Macdonald shares some insight on the Seattle Seahawks' massive Sunday night matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

7 hours ago

LA Rams NFC West Seattle Seahawks San Francisco 49ers...

Josh Dubow

Rams beat 49ers in sloppy game to keep pressure on Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams (8-6) outlasted the San Francisco 49ers (6-8) on a rainy night to move within a half-game of the division-leading Seattle Seahawks (8-5).

21 hours ago

Stacy Rost: 3 keys for a Seahawks win over Packers