SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

That’s a lot of green: Seahawks uniforms are Action Green vs Packers

Dec 11, 2024, 12:15 PM

Devon Witherspoon of the Seattle Seahawks reacts after a stop during a 2023 game against 49ers. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor, Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks have decided that when the Packers come to Lumen Field on Sunday, they’ll out-green the team from Green Bay with their uniforms.

Seahawks Breakdown: Sizing up the razor-tight NFC West race

For the first time in the Mike Macdonald era, Seattle is breaking out its most controversial look for the primetime matchup on Sunday night: the “Action Green” uniforms. That would be neon green jerseys, neon green pants, and, mercifully, the usual navy helmets.

As has been customary this season, the Seahawks announced their uniform choice late Wednesday morning.

The Packers have not indicated what their uniforms will be for the Sunday night matchup between two of the NFC’s prospective playoff teams, but the odds-on favorite is that they will go with their usual road combination of white jersey, gold pants and gold helmet.

Whether or not you like Action Green, it’s hard to argue with its track record. The Seahawks are 5-2 when dressing like Kermit the Frog, a look they have usually reserved for night games since the uniforms made their debut in 2016.

The Seahawks added 1990s throwback uniforms to the rotation in 2023, and that has seemed to take precedent over Action Green as the first choice for big games. But Seattle has already worn the throwbacks twice this season, which is the maximum, so now it’s the neon look’s turn.

Don’t be surprised if the Seahawks break out the Action Green uniforms again soon, as Seattle will have a Thursday night game on Dec. 26 at Chicago. There’s always the possibility the Seahawks opt for the even more rare combo of the Action Green jersey with navy pants that time.

Here is some more information on the Seahawks-Packers game on Sunday Night Football.

Seattle Seahawks (8-5) vs. Green Bay Packers (9-4)

When: 5:20 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15

TV broadcast: NBC (KING 5 in Seattle)
TV announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (reporter)

Seahawks Radio broadcast: Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
Seahawks Radio streaming: Seattle Sports app, KIRO Newsradio app, official Seahawks app
Seahawks Radio announcers: Steve Raible (play-by-play), Dave Wyman (analyst) and Jen Mueller (reporter)

If you are more than 100 miles from Seattle, click here to find the nearest Seahawks Radio Network affiliate. For details on streaming Seahawks Radio Network broadcasts, click here.

Pregame and postgame

Seahawks Radio Pregame starts at 2 p.m. Sunday
Seahawks Radio Postgame airs for three hours after the game.
Pregame/halftime/postgame analysts: Michael Bumpus, Ray Roberts, Bryan Walters, Paul Moyer

Seahawks news and analysis

Bump: Why Seahawks’ deep passing game could open up
Unexpected Impact: Four Seahawks key to surge back atop NFC West
The changes that finally unlocked the Seahawks’ run game
Seahawks’ Macdonald: Players have ‘done everything we’ve asked them’
How Seattle Seahawks’ less-heralded trade has impacted D-line

That’s a lot of green: Seahawks uniforms are Action Green vs Packers