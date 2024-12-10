Close
Bump: Why Seahawks’ deep passing game could open up

Dec 10, 2024

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith throws a pass against the Cardinals on Sunday. (Mike Christy/Getty Images)

Over the past few years, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has proven himself as one of the best deep-ball passers in the league.

But in Sunday’s 30-18 win over Arizona, Smith did most of his damage underneath.

The changes that finally unlocked the Seahawks’ run game

With the Cardinals taking away the deep areas of the field, Smith dinked and dunked his way to his most efficient performance of the season. Smith completed 24 of 30 passes for 233 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions – including 20 of 21 for 160 yards on passes that traveled less than 10 yards downfield, according to Pro Football Focus.

Smith’s average depth of target on Sunday was 5.8 yards, which is 1.9 yards shorter than his season average, per PFF.

“The Cardinals came out and they played a lot of nickel and they dropped two safeties,” former NFL wide receiver Michael Bumpus said on Tuesday’s edition of Four Down Territory on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy. “They were in Cover 3, Cover 4. They were getting deep. … They would rob the deep cross and make sure he’s all covered up.

“They did a good job and forced Geno to take the checkdowns, and (he) had success.”

In addition to Smith’s success in the short passing game, the Seahawks’ sputtering rushing attack broke out for its best performance of the season. Seattle exploded for a season-high 176 rushing yards, nearly double its season average. Backup running back Zach Charbonnet led the way, piling up 134 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries while filling in for injured starter Kenneth Walker III.

Bumpus said the Seahawks’ success in both the run game and the short-passing game against Arizona could open up more downfield passing opportunities in their upcoming Sunday night showdown against the Green Bay Packers.

The NFL is a league of constant adjustments, with coaches and play-callers always looking for new wrinkles to gain an edge. So when a team has success in one area, opponents tend to adjust. And that can then open up opportunities elsewhere.

“When you’re able to run the football the way Zach Charbonnet did, that’s gonna bring (defenders) into the box,” Bumpus said. “(And when they) bring another guy in the box, obviously that gives you less guys dropping into coverage, which can open up the pass.

“So the run combined with the (short passing game) – Geno’s ability to be patient and throw the checkdowns and throw the short stuff and allow these guys to get the run after the catch – is going to influence what a defensive coordinator does,” he added. “This week, you might see some more throws down the field.”

