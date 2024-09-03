There’s little doubt which Seattle Seahawks uniforms are most popular among fans right now. The 1990s-era throwbacks the team debuted last year are the clear choice, to the point that it seems to be the preference among the fan base that they become the team’s regular uniforms.

The Seahawks wore the throwbacks twice last season, and if that is to be the case again in 2024, the mystery about when those two occurrences will happen is solved.

The team announced Monday that it will begin its new era under first-year head coach Mike Macdonald in Sunday’s season opener against the Denver Broncos in the throwbacks that feature a silver helmet, royal blue and apple green jerseys, and silver pants.

A nice little nod to the days when the Seahawks and Broncos were AFC West rivals that would make our own Dave Wyman (who played for both teams in the 90s) proud. By the way, he’ll be on the Seahawks Radio Network call along with Steve Raible on Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, and the Seattle Sports, KIRO Newsradio and Seahawks apps.

As for Denver, it will be decked out in the “Summit White” look of its new uniform scheme in the 1:05 p.m. game Sunday.

Now what about the second time the Seahawks will wear the throwbacks this season? That one we’ve known for a while. Both the Hawks and the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers will wear 90s-era throwbacks in Week 6 when they do battle in an Oct. 10 Thursday Night Football contest at Seattle’s Lumen Field.

The Seahawks debuted the throwbacks in a 24-20 home win over the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 29, 2023, and then wore them again in a 41-35 loss at Dallas on Nov. 30, 2023.

Seattle Seahawks throwback uniforms dates

• Week 1 – Seahawks vs. Broncos, Sept. 8 (1:05 p.m.)

• Week 6 – Seahawks vs. 49ers, Oct. 10 (Thursday Night Football, 5:15 p.m.)

